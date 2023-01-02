Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva returned to Brazil's presidency on Sunday, starting a third term after serving between 2003 and 2010, CNN reports. Former President Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula in an October election, left the South American nation for Florida on Friday, after fueling threats of violence with baseless allegations about electoral problems, writes BBC. Lula took the oath of office promising to fight hunger, poverty, and racism, and rebuild a country in "terrible ruins." The left-wing leader was in jail on corruption charges when Bolsonaro took office in 2019, but the conviction was later overturned. Lula blamed Bolsonaro's far-right policies for many of the country's problems, and said those who made mistakes under Bolsonaro would "answer for their errors."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO