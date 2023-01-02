Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis calls Florida a refuge of sanity, takes oath of office for second term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said freedom lives in Florida, and called the Sunshine State a refuge of sanity after taking the oath of office for a second term on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony took place on the steps of the Historic Capitol in Tallahassee, just before...
Convicted killer arrested for 2nd time after his release from death row
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man who was once on death row after he was convicted of murder in the 1980s is back in jail. Stephen Leon Williams, 71, was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee on Monday. He’s being held without bond on charges of tampering with...
U.S. Coast Guard rescue 2 boaters rescued from capsizing vessel off Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, P.R. (CBS12) — Coast guard crews rescued two men after their boat capsized near San Juan, Puerto Rico. Surface and air crews said they were alerted by watchstanders on Wednesday morning when a personal locator beacon relayed distress. After traveling approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, crews found the capsized vessel.
