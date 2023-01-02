ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

cbs12.com

U.S. Coast Guard rescue 2 boaters rescued from capsizing vessel off Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, P.R. (CBS12) — Coast guard crews rescued two men after their boat capsized near San Juan, Puerto Rico. Surface and air crews said they were alerted by watchstanders on Wednesday morning when a personal locator beacon relayed distress. After traveling approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, crews found the capsized vessel.

