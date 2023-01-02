Read full article on original website
This immersive drone video takes viewers on a tour of the Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Most of the action during Monday’s Winter Classic showdown between the Bruins and Penguins plays out on the frozen sheet at Fenway Park, but there’s plenty more going on behind the scenes — especially through the labyrinth across and underneath the legendary ballpark. The NHL (and some...
What Bruins, Penguins players say about playing at Fenway Park
"That's still top 10, maybe even a top 5 moment in my hockey career." Within the last decade, the standard ice hockey rink became a winter staple at Fenway Park. The memorable 2010 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers sits near the top of every list ranking the NHL’s greatest outdoor games. The image of Marco Sturm’s overtime winner with the Green Monster backdrop remains etched in Bruins’ lore.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang takes leave of absence following father's death
BOSTON — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang took a leave of absence from the team to attend to his family in Montreal following the death of his father, Claude Fouquet. Coach Mike Sullivan announced Letang’s status Monday approximately two hours before the Penguins were scheduled to face the Boston...
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron recalls seeing teammate collapse: 'White as ghosts'
The Detroit Red Wings know what it is like to see a teammate collapse and learn it is because of his heart. Watching the scary situation unfold regarding NFL player Damar Hamlin on Monday "was disturbing," said Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, a native upstate New Yorker and lifelong Buffalo Bills fan....
Former Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis agrees to minor-league deal with Nationals
Former Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis has agreed to terms on a minor-league contract with the Nationals, according to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. Chavis, 27, will earn $1 million if he makes Washington’s big-league roster and will have the chance to earn an additional $500,000 in incentives, per Golden. If he is not in the majors by June 1, Chavis can exercise an opt-out clause that would allow him to become a free agent again.
Penguins recall goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
BOSTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. This transaction comes one day after starting goaltender Tristan Jarry suffered an undisclosed injury during the first period of a 2-1 road loss to the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in the NHL’s Winter Classic.
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 3, 2023 | Sabres wrap up road trip tonight in D.C.
Before we get into tonight's Buffalo Sabres game, we're keeping Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and all of our friends at the Bills in our thoughts and prayers. Hamlin collapsed on the field during last night's game in Cincinnati. Play was suspended at that time and...
REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE
The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game
Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
COLUMN: A shocker, Lucas picks Packers to lose to Lions
As we enter the last week of this NFL season, the Bears and Packers are, once again, on two very different trajectories. One is like a rocket…the other is like discharged trash hurdling toward Earth in a fiery explosion ball of despair. Chicago is a Texans’ win away from the first overall pick (which I said I wouldn’t get excited about them getting but turns out I lied I am very excited) while the Packers are a win over the Lions away from making the...
Texans, former teammates show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
The Texans have four players who played with Bills safety Damar Hamlin dating back to his high school years. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football, going into cardiac arrest, and remains in critical condition.
Heat And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC
After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
