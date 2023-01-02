Read full article on original website
National Park Service Fee-Free Dates for 2023
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees for five days in 2023. You can enjoy beautiful scenery and history with great savings at a national park for free on any or all of the entrance fee-free days in 2023:. Monday, January 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day...
Gifford Pinchot National Forest Announces Summer Seasonal Positions
The Gifford Pinchot National Forest will begin hiring for the 2023 summer season beginning Jan. 12. A range of positions will be open at the six duty stations in Randle, Amboy, Carson, Toutle, Trout Lake and Vancouver. Positions are available in fire and dispatch, recreation, trails and wilderness, road crew,...
Our Favorite First Day Hikes for All New Years Eve Reveler Types
If you're planning a hike on January 1, your New Years Eve reveling style may play a big part in choosing the right activity for you. So rather than making a last-minute decision on New Years day, try considering the way you ring in the New Year to help make the best choice of a first day activity for you.
