Randolph County, MO

Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

By Joushua Blount
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend.

In Johnson County , 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report , Biggs was driving on Route E, east of 1121 Rd. at the time of the crash. Troopers say Biggs crossed the center line, drove into a ditch, and the car overturned.

Biggs was wearing a seat belt according to troopers and she was airlifted to KU Medical Center with serious injuries.

In Randolph County , 40-year-old Christopher R. Chase, of Higbee crashed his motorcycle on New Year's Eve.

According to the Highway Patrol crash report , Chase crashed his motorcycle around 2:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve as he was traveling west on Route B, three miles east of Higbee.

Troopers say Chase traveled off the road and overturned. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to report.

Chase was transported by Randolph County ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital with serious injuries.

In Benton County, 45-year-old Christina K. Ballew, of Warsaw was hurt in a motorcycle crash. Troopers say the crash happened on New Year's Day around 12:30 p.m.

According to the crash report , Ballew was traveling southbound on Highway U, north of Von Holten Rd. in with 52-year-old Joseph D. Foster. Troopers say Foster failed to go around a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned.

According to troopers, Ballew was transported by Cole Camp EMS to Bothwell Regional Health Center with serious injuries. Both Foster and Ballew were wearing helmets at the time of the crash according to troopers.

As of Monday morning, there have been a total of 43 crashes since the Missouri State Highway Patrol began its counting period on Friday .

