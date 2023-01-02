Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: SRT Team Requested for Barricaded Suspect Armed with Knife in Lakewood [UPDATE – IN CUSTODY] [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
Over a dozen Lakewood police officers are on scene of a barricade, suspect, reportedly armed with a knife. The incident unfold at approximately 10:30 PM. Lakewood‘s SRT team was called out to the scene. Developing. UPDATE: Suspect is in custody. No injuries being reported. [TLS-95/TLS-Eastern Union Drone/Szmidty]
Have You Seen This Missing 72-year-old At-risk Man From Burlington County, NJ?
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a missing 72-year-old "at risk" man who hasn't been seen since Monday. The Maple Shade Police Department seeks your help finding Thomas Joy, Sr. Description. 72-year-old white male. 5' 4" 160 pounds. Wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and...
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Dog rescued from alleged NJ puppy mill reunited with Tennessee family after 2 years
A dog from Tennessee was reunited with her family after being rescued from an alleged New Jersey puppy mill.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Township Begins Installing Battery Backup Systems for Traffic Lights
The Lakewood Township today began installing battery backup systems for traffic lights around town. Township officials tell TLS this is being done to provide power to the traffic lights in the event of a power outage. Currently, only township-owned traffic lights are being upgraded. Officials hope that the state will...
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Photographer At Lakewood Wedding Saves Choking Baby
When a baby in his mother’s arms choked at a wedding in Lakewood moments ago, the mother ran into the center of the hall in a panic, not knowing what to do. The photographer (pictured) saw the commotion and sprang into action. He immediately put down his equipment and...
Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile
MANALAPAN, NJ – Police in Manalapan ar asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a hit and run crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital on December 27th. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago a joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Manalapan Police Department began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 27, when officers from the Manalapan Police Department responded to the vicinity of 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court for a motor-vehicle crash with serious The post Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Caught on camera: Stolen car falls onto home on New Year's Day
NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. — Some New Jersey residents had a scary start to the new year. Just before midnight, a stolen car dropped down an embankment and into a house. Watch video of the incident in the player above. "We thought we heard garage doors banging real loud," said...
Police Seek Public's Help In Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash On Jersey Shore
Authorities seek the public's help in finding the driver who may have been involved in a crash with a pedestrian last week. The hit-and-run crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Manalapan, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. A joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Eight Fatal Accidents In Lakewood In 2022 As State Sees Highest Death Toll In 15 Years
Eight people were killed on Lakewood streets in 2022, as the state recorded its highest death toll on roads statewide in 15 years, with a total of 705 people killed on New Jersey streets. Included in the eight Lakewood fatalities, two were pedestrians and two were cyclists. The rest were...
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on each side of Manalapan, NJ road
MANALAPAN — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a driver who swiped a young pedestrian on a road in the township and kept going, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced. On Dec. 27 around 5:45 p.m., a juvenile was walking in the area of...
N.J. hospital diverting patients days after cybersecurity issue
CentraState Medical Center was diverting patients from its emergency room on Tuesday, days after the Freehold hospital had halted new admissions due to a cybersecurity issue. The details of the issue, which struck last Friday, remain unclear. A spokeswoman for the facility would say only that there were no new updates. It’s unclear if the cybersecurity problem has since been resolved.
YAHOO!
Cops hunting for killer who shot Brick man in Neptune home
FREEHOLD - Authorities Wednesday released the name of the Brick man killed in a Neptune home on the second day of the new year. On Monday, Neptune police responded to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. When they arrived, they found the victim — 34-year-old Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons of Brick — with a gunshot wound.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Introduces Legislation to Increase Penalties for Car Thefts, Carjackings
The Lakewood Township this week introduced legislation to increase penalties for car thefts, Mayor Ray Coles told TLS. The State and Township around the State are working to increase the severity of the crime in response to the numerous car thefts that took place in recent months. There has been...
New Jersey man charged for abandoning dog at Iowa airport
The 24-year-old reportedly didn't have a kennel for the dog. He has since surrendered her to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Person shot and killed along Jersey Shore, officials say
A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon Neptune, officials said. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue and is being investigated as a homicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune police department are actively involved in...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, New Jersey, Fatal Single Car Crash
We have confirmed the following information about a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle. The crash occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 on the Black Horse Pike, near Pinehurst Drive in Hamilton Township, (Mays Landing) New Jersey at 9:26 a.m.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Global Warming?
In case you haven’t been outside, it’s currently around 65 degrees in Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Mays Landing man dies in one-car crash
A Mays Landing man died in a crash Monday morning on the Black Horse Pike. James Day, 70, was driving east on the pike near Pinehurst Drive, when the vehicle left the road, striking numerous trees, Hamilton Township police said. Day suffered fatal injuries. The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare...
