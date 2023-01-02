ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

DEVELOPING: SRT Team Requested for Barricaded Suspect Armed with Knife in Lakewood [UPDATE – IN CUSTODY] [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Over a dozen Lakewood police officers are on scene of a barricade, suspect, reportedly armed with a knife. The incident unfold at approximately 10:30 PM. Lakewood‘s SRT team was called out to the scene. Developing. UPDATE: Suspect is in custody. No injuries being reported. [TLS-95/TLS-Eastern Union Drone/Szmidty]
Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile

MANALAPAN, NJ – Police in Manalapan ar asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a hit and run crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital on December 27th. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago a joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Manalapan Police Department began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 27, when officers from the Manalapan Police Department responded to the vicinity of 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court for a motor-vehicle crash with serious The post Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. hospital diverting patients days after cybersecurity issue

CentraState Medical Center was diverting patients from its emergency room on Tuesday, days after the Freehold hospital had halted new admissions due to a cybersecurity issue. The details of the issue, which struck last Friday, remain unclear. A spokeswoman for the facility would say only that there were no new updates. It’s unclear if the cybersecurity problem has since been resolved.
Cops hunting for killer who shot Brick man in Neptune home

FREEHOLD - Authorities Wednesday released the name of the Brick man killed in a Neptune home on the second day of the new year. On Monday, Neptune police responded to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. When they arrived, they found the victim — 34-year-old Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons of Brick — with a gunshot wound.
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Person shot and killed along Jersey Shore, officials say

A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon Neptune, officials said. The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on Drummond Avenue and is being investigated as a homicide, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. “We can confirm that our office and the Neptune police department are actively involved in...
Global Warming?

In case you haven't been outside, it's currently around 65 degrees in Lakewood.
Mays Landing man dies in one-car crash

A Mays Landing man died in a crash Monday morning on the Black Horse Pike. James Day, 70, was driving east on the pike near Pinehurst Drive, when the vehicle left the road, striking numerous trees, Hamilton Township police said. Day suffered fatal injuries. The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare...
