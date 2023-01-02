ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss

Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023

New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

The Celtics Have Fallen To A Major NBA Foe

The New Year’s Day game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets was certainly a wild one, featuring star performances from some of the biggest names in the game, a wild and raucous crowd, and a basketball hoop that needed adjusting. These are the two best teams in their...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown calls out Ball Arena after lengthy Celtics-Nuggets delay

The Boston Celtics were attempting to mount a fourth-quarter comeback on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday when play was stopped with 6:43 remaining due to an equipment malfunction. That "malfunction" -- a crooked rim caused by a Robert Williams dunk -- led to a delay that lasted...
BOSTON, MA

