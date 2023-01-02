Read full article on original website
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Jaylen Brown sends a message to the Denver Nuggets - “We don't get to play them again, so that's good for them!”
Jaylen Brown seems irked by the Boston Celtics' defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the battle of the two conference leaders.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 3: Boston Celtics Dealt A Bad Loss To Shorthanded Oklahoma City
The NBA’s best team was slowed by one of the worst teams in the West that was playing without its leading scorer. The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Boston Celtics 150-117 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with an illness. Five Thunder players recorded 20-plus points, including Tre Mann's 21.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss
Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic...
Brian Windhorst reports Minnesota Timberwolves players’ growing frustration with Rudy Gobert
Will the Wolves still push through with their plans to commit to Gobert as a franchise cornerstone?
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2023
New Orleans (23-14) ended up having a chance to move back into first place in the Western Conference on Monday, but Philadelphia spoiled that opportunity with a 120-111 home win in Pennsylvania. Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain late in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Willie Green will...
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets’ 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola...
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.
Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns
The Cavaliers topped the Suns, 90-88 on Wednesday night.
WKBN
Player of the Game: Ursuline’s Alayna Smith
Ursuline's Alayna Smith was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the 45-37 win over rival Cardinal Mooney
Raiders president reflects on breaking barriers as first Black NFL president
In an interview with The Washington Post, Sand Douglass Morgan discussed the challenges and honor of being a woman in a male-dominated field, particularly regarding equal pay.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Believes Lakers Are In ‘Good Space’ After 3-2 Road Trip
The year 2023 is here and the Los Angeles Lakers rung in the new year in style as they beat the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. It took another scoring masterpiece from LeBron James to get the job done, but nonetheless the Lakers were able to pick up a victory and end their road trip on a high note.
Yardbarker
The Celtics Have Fallen To A Major NBA Foe
The New Year’s Day game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets was certainly a wild one, featuring star performances from some of the biggest names in the game, a wild and raucous crowd, and a basketball hoop that needed adjusting. These are the two best teams in their...
Lakers News: LA 'Encouraged With the Progress' Anthony Davis is Making From Foot Injury
Could we see the Lakers' big back on the court sooner rather than later?
'That's how injuries happen,' says Boston's Jaylen Brown, critical of play stoppage in Denver loss
Fans of the Boston Celtics watching the Denver Nuggets road game on Sunday evening had the pleasure of watching the arena staff work for more than half an hour to stabilize a bent rim interrupting play in the game’s second half, and they were not the only people walking away from that blip nonplussed.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown calls out Ball Arena after lengthy Celtics-Nuggets delay
The Boston Celtics were attempting to mount a fourth-quarter comeback on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday when play was stopped with 6:43 remaining due to an equipment malfunction. That "malfunction" -- a crooked rim caused by a Robert Williams dunk -- led to a delay that lasted...
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens up After Being 'Embarrassed' by Thunder
The Boston Celtics suffered potentially their worst loss of the season Tuesday night. Boston hit the road to take on the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder and got outclassed 150-117. Oklahoma City was without the services of star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while the Celtics were without ...
