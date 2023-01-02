Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?
The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock. Topics this week include:. Are you a believer...
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Vikings learn painful lesson in loss to Packers
One week after clinching the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings seemed to be suffering from a hangover in Sunday’s 41-17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. Sunday’s game was the perfect example of Murphy’s Law showing up on the gridiron. In the loss, the Vikings turned the ball over four times, with one of Kirk Cousins’ three interceptions returned for a touchdown.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Apprehensive NFL players get needed education on what happened to Damar Hamlin
Chargers, who have staff with ties to Damar Hamlin, and Rams among those affected by the on-field incident and taught to deal with apprehension.
Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 modern finalists for the Class of 2023, delaying said announcement due
Heat And Lakers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Penn State rally runs out of steam in loss to Michigan
Penn State dug a hole it couldn’t quite climb out of on Wednesday night in a Big Ten contest at Michigan. The Nittany Lions ran out of steam as key shots just would not land after cutting a 14-point deficit down to as little as two points in the final minutes of the Big Ten matchup in Ann Arbor. Penn State’s 79-69 loss drops Penn State to 11-4 this season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. Jalen Pickett led all players in the game with 26 points with just four of the team’s six assists for the game. Seth Lundy had...
NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus cited experience as the reason for leaving QB Justin Fields in the game on Sunday while the team was being blown out by the Lions. “It’s important for us to be able to do that going forward this last game,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “That’s why late into the game we kept Justin in there because we want to get that live experience. You can’t really get that anywhere else, so that’s why we decided as a staff and we decided as working with Justin, he said, ‘I want to be in there.’ Credit to him, he was, ‘Coach, man, I’m still going out there. I want to be able to operate.’ With his toughness and grit, he wants to go out there and compete, and that’s what he did.”
Vikings fans get engaged while tailgating in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest win we found for the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day in Green Bay came at a tailgate party, where Dave Diethelm stole the show for his girlfriend, Mindy Meierbachtol.It didn't surprise anyone when Mindy decided to sing her signature song while tailgating, but she was interrupted by Dave, who gave her a gift: a surprise engagement ring. And Mindy said "yes.""I did not see this coming!" Mindy said.She has been through a lot the past several months. In June, her father John died suddenly of a heart attack."He was so good," said Mindy's mom, Katie Meierbachtol. "I try not to cry, but I just wish her dad was here."Because Mindy was unapologetically a daddy's girl. "He was just full of life, always had some funny jokes to say, some good stories," Mindy said. "He was a hard-working man, farmed his whole life."And so they could only think of what this party would have been like with him."He'd be on cloud nine," Katie said. You could feel his presence, as the Packer and Viking fans united for their friends on an unforgettable day, before the game even kicked off."I'll never forget it," Mindy said.
