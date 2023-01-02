NEW YORK -- The MTA is getting $254 million from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law to make the system more accessible.The money will go to making four stations fully accessible for people with disabilities.Those stations are the Myrtle Avenue, Norwood Avenue and Avenue I subway stations in Brooklyn, along with the Burnside Avenue subway station in the Bronx.The MTA hopes to make 95% of subway stations fully accessible by 2055.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO