ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Very dense fog settles into the Lowcountry on Monday morning

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I43eM_0k0uJqZD00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Very thick fog settled into the Charleston metro late Sunday into early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service implemented a Dense Fog Advisory until 1:00 p.m. for most of the Lowcountry and warned that the low visibility may make navigation very difficult.

In fact, forecasters said the fog reduced visibility to a quarter mile or less in some areas.

“If you must navigate, proceed with caution,” forecasters said. “Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on.”

The fog is expected to lift during the afternoon.

CHARLESTON BATTERY

Charleston – Tower Cam

BREACH INLET (ISLE OF PALMS)

Charleston – Tower Cam

Francis Marion Hotel Cam

Charleston – Francis Marion Hotel Cam

(Having trouble viewing the cameras? click here )

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Shem Creek Boat Landing closing for repairs January 9

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Shem Creek Boat Landing is scheduled to close on January 9 for repairs and improvements. Repairs to the boat landing include repaving of the parking lot, installing new stormwater structures and drain lines, and dredging under the floating dock, according to the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission (CCPRC). […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fort Dorchester hosts statewide robotics competition Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School hosted the statewide 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition on Saturday. FIRST is a robotics community that prepares students for the future through team-based robotics programs and competitions. At the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, teams from all over the world constructed robots to compete in specific tasks. FIRST […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

129 people killed on tri-county roads in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 130 people were killed on roads in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties last year. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) released Tuesday preliminary numbers which show how many people were killed during traffic-related crashes in South Carolina over the past four years. That data revealed 129 people died […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mountain Forest exhibit at South Carolina Aquarium temporarily closing for repairs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A popular exhibit at the South Carolina Aquarium is expected to temporarily close for several months while it undergoes renovations. The outdoor Mountain Forest exhibit will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 9 so crews can repair the mesh enclosure. The project will include removing the current mesh, fortifying the existing […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton County Councilman W. Gene Whetsell dies at 86

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County councilman Walter Gene Whetsell died Wednesday evening. He was 86.  Whetsell served in the National Guard, worked for SCDOT, and served for 20 years as Colleton County’s first tax assessor.   Whetsell was elected to the Colleton County council in 2002 where he served on the Recreation Commission, Fire […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant forming new citizen-led green commission

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says the commission is being formed to keep the town beautiful and green. Mount Pleasant leaders say they are working to conserve greenspace throughout town. “We have a lot of natural resources in Mount Pleasant,” Haynie said, “and we’re skirted by them. Marsh on three […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man charged following deadly 2020 shooting on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020. Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52). “Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

C-17s take flight over the Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large C-17 formation flew over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge on Thursday as part of a Joint Base Charleston training exercise. The formation of more than 20 C-17 aircraft from the 437th Airlift Wing traveled north over the bridge from the direction of the Atlantic Ocean where they first organized […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy