Very dense fog settles into the Lowcountry on Monday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Very thick fog settled into the Charleston metro late Sunday into early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service implemented a Dense Fog Advisory until 1:00 p.m. for most of the Lowcountry and warned that the low visibility may make navigation very difficult.

In fact, forecasters said the fog reduced visibility to a quarter mile or less in some areas.

“If you must navigate, proceed with caution,” forecasters said. “Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on.”

The fog is expected to lift during the afternoon.

CHARLESTON BATTERY

Charleston – Tower Cam

BREACH INLET (ISLE OF PALMS)

Charleston – Tower Cam

Francis Marion Hotel Cam

Charleston – Francis Marion Hotel Cam

(Having trouble viewing the cameras? click here )

