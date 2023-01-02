Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
DiFara closes on Staten Island. Here’s the new restaurant concept coming to replace it.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The DiFara and Juicy Lucia collaboration concept came to a halt in late 2022. While signs are down on the red sauce-on-barbecue endeavor, pizza still will come from the corner building at 100-102 Lincoln Ave., Grant City. “We’re going to call it D’Lucia,” said its...
How to graciously eat soup dumplings at Goku Kitchen and beyond | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What does a Japanese manga fan of the Dragon Ball Z series get when crossing Chinese comfort food with icy sweet teas? A menu at Goku Kitchen in Port Richmond peppered with yummy pork buns, broth-y bowls chockfull of noodles, gyoza and wontons — plus a lesson on how to eat a special kind of dumpling, now more commonly found on Staten Island in the past year — the soup dumpling.
Coming soon in 2023: New Staten Island restaurants due to open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s no shortage of restaurants on Staten Island. Rolling into the New Year, Staten Island’s estimated 500,000 residents have 1,035 licensed eateries from which to choose. And a few more are on their way. Also, at the moment, according to the State Liquor...
NYPD responds to grocery store robbery on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Stapleton Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD said. Multiple police vehicles were spotted outside the Deli & Grill Lotto at 466 Bay St. around 3:20 p.m. A male entered the location, removed an unknown amount of...
See how much these 10 Grant City homes sold for in the past year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Port Richmond, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
Family asks for help locating Staten Island man, 58
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Relatives of Joe Perry Sr., a 58-year-old Tottenville resident, say they have been searching for their loved one for almost two weeks now. According to his family, Perry Sr. has been missing since Friday, Dec. 23. Perry Sr.’s daughter-in-law, Cassandra Perry, told the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com that he was seen wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black winter coat and blue-jean pants in the vicinity of Ellis Street in his neighborhood.
Want to get fit in 2023? Here are 5 new Staten Island gyms and wellness concepts worth checking out.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’ve gained a few holiday pounds, or have simply just resolved to maintain a healthier existence in 2023, there are plenty of big box fitness brands in the borough offering New Year’s memberships and specials to get you in the door. But don’t forget about the boutique concepts that are also a major part of the Staten Island fitness scene. Here’s a look at five health and wellness centers that launched here this past year:
Rescue of workers from bucket truck prompts closure of Goethals Bridge to Staten Island
UPDATE: All lanes have re-opened with residual delays due to earlier police activity, according to a tweet from the Port Authority Twitter account.
What’s open, closed in NYC for New Year’s holiday observed Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Year’s Day has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the holiday. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed in New York City. Staten Island Ferry: Holiday schedule. Staten...
It’s peak mating season for coyotes on Staten Island, animals could be more active: NYC Parks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s coyote population may begin a period of greater activity as peak mating season commences in New York City. The city Parks Department said January marks the start of the species’ breeding period, which extends into March before pups are born in the spring. At least one coyote has been observed on the borough in recent months, specifically on the West Shore.
6sqft
Brooklyn icon Sahadi’s recognized by the state as a historic business
Sahadi’s, a New York City staple for more than 120 years, has been added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry, as first reported by the Brooklyn Paper. The Middle Eastern grocery store and cafe first opened in Lower Manhattan in 1895 before moving to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue in 1948 where it has been located ever since. The registry, overseen by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, recognizes businesses that have operated for at least 50 years and have “contributed to their communities’ history.”
Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who boarded a train in Queens on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Police say Adamis Garcia went missing at around 11:15 pm on New Year’s Eve after she boarded a northbound N train at the Queensboro Plaza station. The 4′ 11″ woman who weighs 115 pounds was last seen wearing a black dress with long sleeves. She had white sneakers and black socks on at the time of her disappearance. The post Queens woman vanished after boarding train on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 4, 2023: Kay Lande Selmer Brown, singer born to Norwegian immigrants, music therapy pioneer, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Kay Lande Selmer Brown passed away on Nov. 20, 2022. A Westerleigh native, she attended PS 30, Port Richmond High School, the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and then the Juilliard School of Music in New York, learning to sing in seven languages while helping to pay her tuition by working as a medical assistant at the Holland Tunnel. She received her first music scholarship to study voice at the Metropolitan Opera House Studios when she was 11 years old. Her career led her to work with a variety of giants in show business, including Arthur Godfrey, Kay Kyser, Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, Gene Kelly, Bob Hope, Jim Henson, the Muppets and the Sesame Street cast. She also sang the theme song to the TV show “Flipper.” Born to Norwegian immigrants, Brown was proud of her heritage — she sang for King Harold and Queen Sonja of Norway, and served as the co-grand marshal with Mayor Edward Koch at the Norwegian Independence Day Parade in Brooklyn in 1986. She also was a pioneer in music therapy, whose results with the handicapped have been widely recorded. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island Ferry union: New Year’s Eve use of smaller, private vessels was ‘profoundly unsafe’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you rode the Staten Island Ferry on New Year’s Eve, you may have been boarded onto a much smaller boat than you’re accustomed to. During the overnight hours from Saturday, Dec. 31, into Sunday, Jan. 1, the Department of Transportation (DOT) was forced to use smaller, private vessels operated by NY Waterway to maintain Staten Island Ferry service between the St. George and Whitehall terminals.
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
roi-nj.com
Habit Burger Grill opening 15th N.J. location in East Brunswick
East Brunswick is getting a new cooked-to-order open flame restaurant. The California-based Habit Burger Grill on Wednesday announced it is bringing its love of craft and signature flavor to Middlesex County with the opening of its 15th location in the state. Located at 751 Route 18, the chain will serve...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 3, 2023: Victor Cenci, Merchant Marine, member of electricians union, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Victor Cenci, 96, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Arrochar on Jan.1, 2023. The lifelong Staten Islander is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Theresa (nee Cacciabue). In WW II, he was a radio operator in the Merchant Marine, sailing to ports all across the globe. Like his father, Victor was a proud member of the Electricians Union, Local 3 IBEW. He was recognized at a luncheon in 2022 as a 75-year member. During his 50-year career he was a foreman on multiple projects across the city. Additionally, Victor was also a member of the Staten Island Electrical Club, the Electrical Retiree Club, the South Beach Civic Association and the American Legion Cespino-Russo Post. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says city will keep using private company if needed to keep ferry service running to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Outsourcing a public good to a private company might continue if need be, Mayor Eric Eric Adams said Wednesday. On New Year’s Eve, the Department of Transportation (DOT) ran two Staten Island Ferry trips between the Whitehall and St. George terminals using smaller boats that NY Waterways owns.
CUNY-owned Todt Hill home of former CSI presidents sells for over $1.3M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following seven months on the market, the City University of New York has finally sold a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Todt Hill home that once housed College of Staten Island presidents — for under listing price. For sale since May, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom storybook Tudor on...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
