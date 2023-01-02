PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect another foggy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and humid. Highs will reach into the mid 70s. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. Rain chances Tuesday will be lower early and increase by the evening. The main threat of severe weather and heaviest rain will likely be earlier Wednesday morning. Right now NWFL is under a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather. Rainfall totals with this next system will be 1-2″ with some area possibly seeing more than 3″. The rain moves out by Wednesday afternoon and cooler, less humid air moves in Thursday thru the weekend. Temps will likely be in the low to mid 60s behind the front for highs with lows near 40.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO