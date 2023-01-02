Read full article on original website
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The risk of severe weather will increase overnight tonight into Wednesday morning in NWFL. The most likely timing will be between 5am and Noon with storms developing west and pushing east over our area. The primary threats will be damaging wind, tornados, and heavy rain. Rain totals will be at least 1-2″, but it could be as high as 3″ in spots. Lows tonight will stay in the 60s. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon as storms exit our area. Lows will drop into the 50s by Thursday morning and highs through the weekend will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Our next chance of rain comes maybe next Monday.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect another foggy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and humid. Highs will reach into the mid 70s. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. Rain chances Tuesday will be lower early and increase by the evening. The main threat of severe weather and heaviest rain will likely be earlier Wednesday morning. Right now NWFL is under a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather. Rainfall totals with this next system will be 1-2″ with some area possibly seeing more than 3″. The rain moves out by Wednesday afternoon and cooler, less humid air moves in Thursday thru the weekend. Temps will likely be in the low to mid 60s behind the front for highs with lows near 40.
WJHG-TV
Adopt Beckham today
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After meeting this fun-loving hound dog named Beckham, it is clear that 2023 is going to be his year. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that despite being a handsome boy and a good listener, Beckham has been at the shelter since before Thanksgiving.
WJHG-TV
Athletes and Heart Issues
Hundreds of athletes ring in the new year in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Publix Sports Park hosted the annual ‘New Year’s Baseball Fest’ where 113 teams from 33 states competed. The fest started on December 27 and finished on New Year’s Day. The athletes were able to celebrate the holiday in Panama City Beach and even watch the beach ball drop. Publix […]
WJHG-TV
Bay and Rutherford hoops teams get Tuesday wins
WJHG-TV
Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley family is starting off the new year with pretty much the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home over the weekend. “I can’t believe it, said Maria Reed, the homeowner. “To let me see the phone call and that was a live phone call and then what a see was the house with the flame all the way up in the ceiling I mean the roof.”
Canceled flights leave several without a way back home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
WJHG-TV
Paula Deen Family Kitchen Closing
Bay County baby born one minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl. She was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 Sunday morning. The labor & delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
Destin Log
Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more
With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
Playground coming to Forest Park neighborhood
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Quality of Life department is refurbishing Chapman Park. Kids in the Forest Park neighborhood used the old baseball fields for decades. Workers will soon begin construction on a playground. The equipment is scheduled to arrive later this week and should be installed next week. But there could […]
A playground is being built at Sudduth Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are adding the finishing touches to a park destroyed by Hurricane Michael. Quality of Life workers began building a playground at Sudduth Park Tuesday, adjacent to the baseball fields in the Cove. Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma expects the playground to be finished by this weekend. […]
WJHG-TV
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New hotels, restaurants, apartments, and marinas only scratch the surface of what the St. Joe Company was busy working on in 2022. Now going into the new year, there’s still much to come. New year, but the same mindset. The St. Joe company...
Annual Beach Ball attracted large crowds to Pier Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Beach Ball Drop took place at Pier Park again this New Year’s Eve. Thousands gathered to enjoy one of the most popular events in Panama City Beach. “Just for this ball drop and bring in the New Year here in Panama City Beach,” attendee Barron Laudicina said. […]
WEAR
South Walton firefighters investigate cause of commercial fire in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after the South Walton Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Miramar Beach early Wednesday morning. According to firefighters, crew members were on scene of the fire at a building located in the area of U.S. Highway 98 W and Professional Place around 3:30 a.m.
850businessmagazine.com
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
wtvy.com
Panama City Police Department gets new all-electric rides
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department picked up some new additions to their fleet Tuesday afternoon. Officers stopped by Coastal Powersports in Fort Walton Beach to buy two motorcycles. While they may look like average motorcycles you see on the road, the new patrol bikes are fully electric.
getthecoast.com
Preliminary construction for Brooks Bridge Replacement Project starts this month, major construction in Spring 2023
The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project is set to begin this Spring, with preliminary construction activities starting this month. The project, which is being led by the Florida Department of Transportation, aims to replace the current four-lane bridge with a new six-lane structure across Santa Rosa Sound. According to Kohen Johns...
‘We don’t need another dollar store’
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (Holmes County Advertiser) — Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful […]
