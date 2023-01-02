ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

New Year’s Eve 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Saturday, Dec. 31? Banks, UPS, mail delivery, stock markets, store hours, malls, restaurants, supermarkets

New Year’s Eve 2022 is on Saturday, Dec. 31. It’s an evening typically filled with social gatherings, fireworks and watching the ball drop to celebrate the new year. The earliest recorded New Year’s Eve festivities date back to 4,000 years ago to ancient Babylon. They celebrated the occasion with a huge, religious festival called Akitu.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023

A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
TODAY.com

What stores are open on Christmas Eve? Get the full list

You made your list, checked it twice ... and realized that you forgot the eggnog. Or the wrapping paper. Or another holiday staple. Although Santa may already be in flight at this point, you still have enough time to pick up any last-minute gifts, decorations or ingredients before he arrives. But since time is of the essence and all, you want to make sure that the stores you're going to are worth your while — and more importantly, still open for business.
The Independent

Christmas store hours: Walmart, Target, Starbucks and more store opening times

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day just around the corner, it’s good to know how many retailers will not be operating on these two federal holidays. Over the years, many big name shops in the US have continued to stay closed on Christmas Day. Among those retailers are Target and Costco.However, other shops around the country have kept their doors open during the holiday with merely adjusted hours of operation. Even though Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, making 26 December Christmas Day Observed, a majority of stores will still be open on that Monday.New Year’s Day...
Let's Eat LA

Costco Makes Decision on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Shopping Hours

If you were planning to shop the warehouse giant on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, you’ll want to read this first. Running out of party dips or holiday muffins might result in you having to reach for your membership card and car keys, which is why you should know the store's different hours over New Year's Eve and New Years Day.

