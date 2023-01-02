Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Pure Water Factory Proudly Sponsors 72nd Beaux Art Festival of Art
Pure Water Factory (PWF) is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Arts, taking place January 14-15, 2023, at the University of Miami. “Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it,” states co-owner Elliott James, quoting Chinese contemporary artist, documentarian, and...
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
communitynewspapers.com
19th annual Tropical Nights Gala raises $500K for UM-NSU CARD
Tropical Nights, the annual gala benefitting the University of Miami – Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the iconic InterContinental Miami Hotel in Downtown Miami. The 19th annual gala raised $500,000 for UM-NSU CARD and will...
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
communitynewspapers.com
Seraphic Fire celebrates the new year featuring renowned guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leading an inspiring program of American music.
First-time guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leads a program that features contemporary composers breathing new life into traditional themes, melodies, and texts. Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs, for baritone William Warfield and tenor Peter Pears, dresses traditional tunes in 20th-century clothing. Masterpieces by modernist Betty Jackson King and Renaissance man Thomas Tomkins meld with arresting contemporary gems by Ken Burton and Stacy Gibbs, sparkling against a backdrop of bedrock works by William Dawson, Moses Hogan, and Hall Johnson. Seraphic Fire Founder Patrick Dupre Quigley shares his excitement for this program: “What’s truly amazing is that some of this music you will experience has never been recorded.”
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
Getsemani Cafe Heads to Fort Lauderdale
The brand, which began as a food truck, is preparing to open its third brick-and-mortar location
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
WSVN-TV
Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin
Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
communitynewspapers.com
Zoetic Stage and Arsht Center to present American Rhapsody
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of American Rhapsody, an epic yet intimate exploration of the evolution of one family throughout the last half of the 20th Century into the turbulence of today and well beyond. Written...
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
Miami New Times
The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Chris Stussy, Goatwhore, South Beach Jazz Festival, and More
This week, Dutch producer Chris Stussy takes over the decks at Club Space, black metal outfit Goatwhore gets loud at Gramps, and South Beach Jazz Festival pops up around town with performances throughout the week. Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of...
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
communitynewspapers.com
Holiday season events winding down; Happy 2023!
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The holidays are almost over, concluding with Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. It has been a busier-than-usual season for most of us. 2022 closed with some spectacular events including the Villagers Historic House Tour on Dec. 10; Jr. OB Parade, Dec. 11, followed by Jr. OB tennis and basketball tournaments, Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run, Night Garden that runs through January at Fairchild, the December 30 Orange Bowl Game, and the list goes on with lots of holiday parties.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Carlos Fernandez-Bravo
For Westminster Christian School senior Carlos Fernandez-Bravo, theater is a huge part of his life. In fact, he wants to be a professional actor and plans to major in acting in college. He’s been accepted to one institution for a program that would take him to New York for two...
sflcn.com
7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival Features Renowned Jazz Greats
MIAMI BEACH – Power Access announces the full line-up for the 7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival (SBJF), January 5-8, 2023. Sixteen (16) performances by world-renowned Jazz greats and local Jazz favorites will take place at venues throughout Miami Beach. From an exclusive night with Grammy-nominated legendary Jazz pianist...
Comments / 0