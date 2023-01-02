ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
communitynewspapers.com

Pure Water Factory Proudly Sponsors 72nd Beaux Art Festival of Art

Pure Water Factory (PWF) is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Arts, taking place January 14-15, 2023, at the University of Miami. “Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it,” states co-owner Elliott James, quoting Chinese contemporary artist, documentarian, and...
MIAMI, FL
progressivegrocer.com

Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida

Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
AVENTURA, FL
communitynewspapers.com

19th annual Tropical Nights Gala raises $500K for UM-NSU CARD

Tropical Nights, the annual gala benefitting the University of Miami – Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD), took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the iconic InterContinental Miami Hotel in Downtown Miami. The 19th annual gala raised $500,000 for UM-NSU CARD and will...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives

In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Seraphic Fire celebrates the new year featuring renowned guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leading an inspiring program of American music.

First-time guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leads a program that features contemporary composers breathing new life into traditional themes, melodies, and texts. Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs, for baritone William Warfield and tenor Peter Pears, dresses traditional tunes in 20th-century clothing. Masterpieces by modernist Betty Jackson King and Renaissance man Thomas Tomkins meld with arresting contemporary gems by Ken Burton and Stacy Gibbs, sparkling against a backdrop of bedrock works by William Dawson, Moses Hogan, and Hall Johnson. Seraphic Fire Founder Patrick Dupre Quigley shares his excitement for this program: “What’s truly amazing is that some of this music you will experience has never been recorded.”
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16

The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
lacademie.com

A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023

Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami New Times

December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin

Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Zoetic Stage and Arsht Center to present American Rhapsody

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of American Rhapsody, an epic yet intimate exploration of the evolution of one family throughout the last half of the 20th Century into the turbulence of today and well beyond. Written...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida

For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton

The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
BOCA RATON, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Holiday season events winding down; Happy 2023!

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The holidays are almost over, concluding with Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. It has been a busier-than-usual season for most of us. 2022 closed with some spectacular events including the Villagers Historic House Tour on Dec. 10; Jr. OB Parade, Dec. 11, followed by Jr. OB tennis and basketball tournaments, Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run, Night Garden that runs through January at Fairchild, the December 30 Orange Bowl Game, and the list goes on with lots of holiday parties.
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Positive people in Pinecrest : Carlos Fernandez-Bravo

For Westminster Christian School senior Carlos Fernandez-Bravo, theater is a huge part of his life. In fact, he wants to be a professional actor and plans to major in acting in college. He’s been accepted to one institution for a program that would take him to New York for two...
PINECREST, FL
sflcn.com

7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival Features Renowned Jazz Greats

MIAMI BEACH – Power Access announces the full line-up for the 7th Annual South Beach Jazz Festival (SBJF), January 5-8, 2023. Sixteen (16) performances by world-renowned Jazz greats and local Jazz favorites will take place at venues throughout Miami Beach. From an exclusive night with Grammy-nominated legendary Jazz pianist...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

