WAAY-TV
Rain moving out, cooler temperatures moving in
Storms have come to an end but the roads are still wet this morning. Plan on an extra 5 to 10 minutes getting to your destination. Skies will clear throughout the day with much of North Alabama seeing plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 60s.
WTVM
Severe weather threat over, Drying out Wednesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another round of severe storms moved through the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday morning, but the severe weather threat has now ended as the rain and lightning ends from northwest to southeast. [SEND US ANY DAMAGE PHOTOS ACROSS EAST ALABAMA AND WEST GEORGIA HERE.]. It will be a...
WAAY-TV
Severe weather threat continues overnight
The severe weather threat continues through the overnight hours. Several counties in North Alabama are under a Tornado Watch until 4 a.m. on Wednesday. You may be awakened by a rumble of thunder as round two of strong storms fire up during the early morning hours. Low temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to around 60 by dawn.
WAAY-TV
Cooler trend on the way, then weekend rain
We will see a gradual decrease in cloud cover overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to about 40 degrees. There will be a bit of a breeze, making it "feel like" the upper 30s. Thursday starts cool with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees...
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
WAFF
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for northern Alabama. Scattered showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 70°. Heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tennessee Valley on Monday evening. Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT for the chance...
Severe weather is likely Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning
CLANTON – Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast to occur mainly across the western half of the state today. No severe weather is expected. Several rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to affect the state tomorrow afternoon into Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, the atmosphere will be conducive for damaging straight-line winds, hail and tornadoes. The potential also exists for EF2 (strong) or greater tornadoes, especially in the Enhanced Risk region as shown in the graphic above. Clusters or individual supercells are forecast from Tuesday afternoon into the evening followed by a broken line of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front moving from west to east across the state. Total...
WSFA
4 p.m. severe weather update
Hourly look at the storm risk through Wednesday morning. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. First Alert: Severe weather risk has been increased for Tuesday. Tracking rain/storms to start the week. See when the strongest storms arrive in Alabama.
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
wrbl.com
WEATHER AWARE: Storm system arrives Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A few passing clouds this evening, but most of us staying clear. Tonight’s readings will only dip slightly into the lower 60s before warming up into the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday we are tracking a strong storm system that will move across the southeast causing...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
weisradio.com
Tornado Watch Issued for Northeast AL
*****UPDATE: The Tornado Watch for DeKalkb, Jackson, and Marshall counties has expired, but continues for Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, and the rest of our coverage area until 8pm.*****. The Tornado Watch issued by the National Weather Service includes all of the WEIS Radio coverage area. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR...
WSFA
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
WAAY-TV
Northern California braces for 'brutal' flooding as 'bomb cyclone' closes in
Just days after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding in Northern California, the area is bracing for more as an atmospheric river will bring up to 10 inches of rain, possibly creating mudslides and power outages. CNN correspondent Stephanie Elam has more from San Francisco.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
