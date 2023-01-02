Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
orartswatch.org
Creature Comforts: The joys of Grimm
Once upon a time (in 2011, to be exact), a TV show called Grimm debuted on NBC, telling the story of a Portland police detective who learns that the Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales were real, and that he’s part of a long line of descendants called upon to figure out how to fight creatures who were part animal and part human, called Wesen.
WWEEK
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
kptv.com
Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the team; Genevieve Reaume
An Oregonian through and through, our newest team member, Genevieve Reaume, was raised in Portland. She attended the University of Missouri and started her news career in Medford, OR. From Southern Oregon, she moved up I-5 back to Portland where she reported and anchored for KATU. Our Emmy-nominated anchor loves...
WWEEK
Some Lucky Portlanders Began Their Year Deep in a Fern Gully
If in the cold light of New Year’s Day the resolution to “spend more time in nature” seems easier said than done, Tryon Creek State Natural Area is, thankfully for Portlanders, a mere 15-minute drive from the city, making a stroll through the woods a more accessible goal.
Save the dates: These artists will be in Portland in January
Here are seven musical performances that you can attend to start the year with a bang.
Eater
G-Love Owner Garrett Benedict’s Favorite Portland Restaurants and Food Carts
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
orartswatch.org
Memorial: Those we lost in 2022
The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
Fire ravages Portland Korean Church in downtown
A 3-alarm fire raced through the Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland early Tuesday evening, closing streets in the area and blocking traffic.
WWEEK
Let Cops Smoke Weed
Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.
The report was released in December 2022, around the same time that Portland broke the homicide record from the past year.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Walsh Construction: Grace Peck Terrace
SUB BIDS/SUPPLIER QUOTES REQUESTED Grace Peck Terrace 1839 NE 14th Ave, Portland, OR 97212 Bids Due: January 13, 2023 @ 2:00 PM Grace Peck Terrace is an existing six (6) story building with precast hollow core planks supported by reinforced masonry bearing / shear walls that houses ninety-ﬁve (95) units of affordable housing. The project will be an occupied ...
New Portland food cart rules emphasize wastewater safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of the new year brings with it the start of new rules and laws, and one of this year's local updates involves Portland’s very popular food carts. Multnomah County is now requiring local food cart owners to meet a new set of standards...
iheart.com
Visit One Of the Most Unusual Homes In America
Bruce Campbell lives in an airplane. Yes, an actual jet. The Portland-based aeronautics enthusiast makes his home in a converted Boeing 727 that was once used as a Greek aircraft until the mid-1960s and now resides in a forest near Portland.
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
Readers respond: Understaffed police is Hardesty’s legacy
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty led the charge to slice the Portland police budget in 2020 that has resulted in an undermanned Portland Police Bureau and a lack of public safety that includes back-to back years of record-breaking homicides, (“Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s historic City Hall tenure ends with policy wins, political and personal missteps,” Dec. 28). That will be her legacy. That’s the primary reason she was overwhelmingly defeated in her bid for a second city council term. Her political and personal missteps played a secondary role.
