ktbb.com
CHRISTUS hospitals welcome first new babies of 2023
TYLER/LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS welcomes its first two babies of 2023 at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Tripp Moore was born in Longview at 4:32 a.m. New Year’s Day. Tripp’s parents are Colton Moore & Shauna Nicol. Ellison Elizabeth came into the world in Tyler at 10:38 a.m. January 1, welcomed by parents Gunner Land & Avery Humphrey.
ktbb.com
Victim identified in Upshur County fire
UPSHUR COUNTY – Officials have identified the man killed in a December 27 Upshur County fire as David Anthony Johnson, 54, of Diana. The sheriff’s office says he lived in the house that caught fire. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they received a call of a house fire on Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911. “The home was destroyed,” authorities reported. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.” An autopsy was ordered. “The cause of the fire is undetermined, but there is currently no evidence of foul play,” authorities added.
ktbb.com
Man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC deaths dies while serving life sentence
KILGORE – Records show one of two people convicted of capital murder in the notorious 1983 Kilgore KFC killings has died in prison. According to our news partner KETK, Darnell Hartsfield and his cousin Romeo Pinkerton were convicted of abducting the five victims from the restaurant on Sept. 23, 1983, driving them to a remote oil field in Rusk County and shooting them to death. According to a report, Hartsfield died of a massive hemorrhagic stroke while serving his life sentence, and it “could not be determined” whether his death was caused by a pre-existing condition or a condition developed after his imprisonment. The report says Hartsfield died on May 4, 2022 while with medical staff.
ktbb.com
Tyler trash collection resumes Tuesday, Jan. 3
TYLER — The City of Tyler announced that there would be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2. According to officials and our news partner KETK, trash collection will start up again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The routes that are normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday and the routes that are collected on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday. Thursday’s routes will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 5 as usual as well as Friday’s on Jan. 6. The Downtown Recycle Center, closed on Monday, Jan. 2, reopens on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ktbb.com
Children’s Park takes lights down early due to thefts
TYLER — The Children’s Park of Tyler has some unfortunate news to share — and sadly, it’s not without precedent. According to its Facebook page, “It is with a sad and heavy heart to share this as we start out 2023, but we will have to take down our Christmas lights a month earlier than originally planned. You have the rest of this week to visit them before St Nic’s takes them down next weekend. Unfortunately, the thieves came back last week and stole even more than the first time [a few days before Christmas]…Now our board will be looking into possibly adding preventative security measures in the park so we can keep a better eye on things. Click here for more details, including how you can support the Children’s Park.
ktbb.com
National Weather Service anticipates severe weather
TYLER — The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport has predicted severe thunderstorms for Tyler and the surrounding area beginning Monday, Jan. 2. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall were deemed possible. The City of Tyler streets and stormwater crews will respond and intervene during a severe weather event where roads have washed out and other public facilities may be compromised. If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1, stay on the line and DO NOT HANG UP until your call is answered. Answer all questions and follow instructions. The Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line (903) 531-1000 should be used for all other calls and notifications, including traffic signal issues.
ktbb.com
Officials: Inmate arrested after escaping, breaking into two houses
TYLER – An inmate who escaped while being transported to a different location was arrested Tuesday after breaking into two houses, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A detention officer was transporting inmate Timothy Chappelle, 41, from the north jail to the central jail around 1 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, he was inside a law enforcement vehicle, and authorities said he escaped when the car stopped on Gentry Parkway and Parkdale Drive in Tyler. The inmate reportedly kicked out a back window and barricade. The sheriff’s office says Chappelle then ran north and broke into two houses near Wisteria Drive. The detention officer called for other law enforcement, and the inmate was captured quickly again on Wisteria Drive, according to authorities.
ktbb.com
Recycled art contest submissions accepted through March 3
TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful is challenging Tyler area artists of all ages to create unique artwork for the Recycled Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Don’t Trash Texas!” Artists are invited to create original artwork using recycled materials such as bottle caps, plastic, metal, paper, and more, according to a news release. The top three winners in each category will have their artwork displayed at the Great Tyler Cleanup on April 1, where they will receive a certificate and a Brookshire’s gift card of $5, $10 or $20. Submissions will be accepted no later than Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. Click here for more details.
ktbb.com
Tyler shooting suspect arrested
TYLER — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting on Rhones Quarter Road just after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers found a 41-year-old man in an ambulance receiving treatment for a single gunshot wound to the back. Officers were told that the shooter had left the scene in a vehicle… that vehicle, occupied by the suspect and a family member, was located in the Texas Bank parking lot. The suspect was arrested without incident. He has been named as Jacob Wayne Gore of Tyler. Police say he is in the Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. He has been identified as Dalton Morgan of Henderson.
