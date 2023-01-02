ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Tree at 3 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire responded to 219 Grove Street on January 1 at 3 a.m. for a crash. The driver struck a tree, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. No citation was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motorist striking a cyclist on Edgell Road On December 31. The Cyclist was struck at 9l24 p.m. at the intersection of Windsor Drive and Edgell Road on the last day of 2022. “Cyclist had possible injuries but was not transported,” said Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65

HOPKINTON – Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom, and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband...
HOPKINTON, MA
Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran

NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
NATICK, MA
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing

NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
NATICK, MA
Bereavement Services Provider Jeff’s Place Launches The Inventory of Youth Adaptation To Loss Tool

FRAMINGHAM – Founding Director of children’s bereavement service provider Jeff’s Place Dr. Jennifer Kaplan has developed the first and only comprehensive, strength-based standardized tool designed to measure outcomes associated with grief support services. Known as the Inventory of Youth Adaptation to Loss (IYAL), the tool measures changes...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Freezing Rain Advisory Issued For Thursday

BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday, January 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The federal agency said there will be areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations is of a light glaze, said the national Weather...
BOSTON, MA
Ashland Hosting Teen Tarot Talk Thursday

ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is hosting a teens only Tarot Talk on Thursday, January 5. The event is for teens age 13 to 18 only from 5 to 7 p.m. Teens will learn about tarot card reading through this responsive workshop, followed by a group reading by The Tarot Collective, out of Amesbury.
ASHLAND, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

