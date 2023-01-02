Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Tree at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire responded to 219 Grove Street on January 1 at 3 a.m. for a crash. The driver struck a tree, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. No citation was...
2023 Means No Parking on Even Side of Framingham Streets
FRAMINGHAM – With a new year, means no parking on even side of the streets in the City of Framingham, anymore. 2023 is an odd year and thus parking is now only allowed on the odd side of the streets. The City’s odd-even parking enforcement remains in effect in...
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a motorist striking a cyclist on Edgell Road On December 31. The Cyclist was struck at 9l24 p.m. at the intersection of Windsor Drive and Edgell Road on the last day of 2022. “Cyclist had possible injuries but was not transported,” said Framingham...
Vincent J. Stuart, 90, U.S. Naval Veteran & Master Electrician
FRAMINGHAM – Vincent J. Stuart, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 31, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Boston to Irish immigrants, Vincent & Gertrude (Hartney) Stuart, he was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Hennessy) Stuart. In the 1950’s Vincent...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Free screening of Minions Rise of Gru at noon at the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library. SparkLab at the main Framingham Library will hold a workshop on magic snowflakes from 2 to 4 p.m. Board game night at McAuliffe branch from 7 to 9 p.m. – Focus...
Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65
HOPKINTON – Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom, and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband...
MSBA Rejects Framingham’s Plan For New South Side School For Second Time; School Committee To Discuss Next Steps Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) rejected Framingham’s statement of Interest (SOI) for plans to build a new South side elementary school twice in 2022. SOURCE published yesterday, January 3, that when the MSBA Board voted at its December 2022 meeting, it did not invite Framingham...
MetroWest Medical Recruiter Offering $20,000 Signing Bonus for Labor & Delivery Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – For the last two weekends in 2022, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham was “diverting’ ambulances” from its labor & delivery unit at Framingham Union Hospital. The hospital was short-staffed registered nurses (RNs) for the unit. The CEO of the hospital told the Framingham Mayor,...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran
NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
Trash Collection Delay To Start the New Year in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM There will no trash collected on Monday, January 2, 2023. Curbside trash and recyclable collection will be on a one-day delayed schedule the first week of the new year. Collection will be Tuesday through Saturday that week. If you normally put your trash and recyclables out on Tuesday, you...
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
Bereavement Services Provider Jeff’s Place Launches The Inventory of Youth Adaptation To Loss Tool
FRAMINGHAM – Founding Director of children’s bereavement service provider Jeff’s Place Dr. Jennifer Kaplan has developed the first and only comprehensive, strength-based standardized tool designed to measure outcomes associated with grief support services. Known as the Inventory of Youth Adaptation to Loss (IYAL), the tool measures changes...
Framingham Library’s SparkLab Hosting Shuttle Loom Workshop Wednesday For Teens
FRAMINGHAM – The SparkLab at the main Framingham Public Library will hold a shuttle loom workshop on Wednesday, January 4. The wokshop is for students in grades 5-8 and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday/. Attendees will learn to use a shuttle loom and weave...
Police: Bail Scam Costs Framingham Victim Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bail scam that cost a Framingham victim “several thousand dollars.”. Police received the call about the scam on December 31, just after 4 p.m. on Pincushion Road. The victim told Police a “caller claimed someone known to the victim needed bail...
State Does Not Accept Framingham Into Building Construction Grant Program For New Elementary School
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) has not invited Framingham to be a part of the MSBA’s grant program for building a new elementary school. This is the second time Framingham’s request has been denied. It was first denied in February 2022. Framingham’s Fuller Middle...
Freezing Rain Advisory Issued For Thursday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday, January 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The federal agency said there will be areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations is of a light glaze, said the national Weather...
Framingham Library Launches Beginner Reader Book Club
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library is holding a beginner reader book club on Thursdays in 2023. Visit the main Framingham Public Library on the first Thursday of the month from 5 to 6 p.m. for a beginner reader level book and a fun game or craft inspired by the store.
Ashland Hosting Teen Tarot Talk Thursday
ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is hosting a teens only Tarot Talk on Thursday, January 5. The event is for teens age 13 to 18 only from 5 to 7 p.m. Teens will learn about tarot card reading through this responsive workshop, followed by a group reading by The Tarot Collective, out of Amesbury.
