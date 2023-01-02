ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Vine and Goodman in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street and Goodman Street in Corryville. Striking vehicle no longer on scene. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton

WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WALTON, KY
Fox 19

Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
INDEPENDENCE, KY

