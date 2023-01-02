Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Vine and Goodman in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street and Goodman Street in Corryville. Striking vehicle no longer on scene. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Werk Road in Westwood for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to reported assault with injuries near Goebel Park in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vera Avenue in Golf Manor
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Vera Avenue in Golf Manor. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery and assault on Reading Road at Summit in Roselawn. Complainant says he was robbed of money and a cell phone. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Lebanon Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 12000 block of Lebanon Road in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Main and Locust streets in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Banklick Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CHERRY GROVE, Ohio — Crews responding to reported pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, car into a building on East Galbraith in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, a car into a building, at 5534 E. Galbraith in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Police presence on McMakin Avenue following reports of shots fired in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crews on-scene of a vehicle fire on Harrison Avenue in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are on-scene of a vehicle fire on Harrison Avenue at Hansford Place in North Fairmount. traffic is impacted. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Broadway Street in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence on Fairway Court in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — There is a heavy police presence in the 1000 block of Fairway Court in Independence. avoid this area if possible. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers St. in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road and Bankers Street, near KY 18, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
