Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster
SAGO, W.Va (WDTV) -It had been 17 years since the Sago Mine disaster rocked a small West Virginia town. The early morning mine explosion on January 2, 2006 sealed 13 miners two miles below ground. They stayed trapped there for nearly two days. However, only one man made it out,...
Human fetus found behind West Virginia building
BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
First at 4 Forum: Morgan Butler
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgan Butler with Wildflower Events joined First at 4 on Tuesday. She talked about ways to throw a true West Virginia party and tips for making balloon arches. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m....
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Emory, a domestic short-haired kitty that is five months old, with her and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and...
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire
While a winter storm hit West Virginia on the morning of Dec. 23, first responders in the Doddridge and Harrison County area responded to a mobile home fire on Buffalo Calf Road.
Eleanore V. Chipps
Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps. Eleanore never married and was the...
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
West Virginia man charged after causing woman to be intubated, deputies say
A man has been charged after deputies say he beat a woman in Preston County to the point where she needed to be intubated.
Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill
ANMOORE, W.Va. – An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk River on Thursday. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said they inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking. Officials from the...
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s National Firefighter Cancer Awareness month, and it hit close to home in Clarksburg. In October 2022, Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “He got ill while he was at work. Some testing was done, and...
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 55 people during its January term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The following are some of the notable indictments returned by the grand jury:. 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse. 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent,...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Temperatures to become more winter-like over the coming days
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our stretch of spring-like weather is coming to an end... Over the next few days, temperatures will make their decline back to the upper 30s and low 40s. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Flood Warning issued in multiple West Virginia counties
The National Weather Service issued Flood Warnings in 11 counties on Tuesday, including two in north central West Virginia.
Grafton City Hospital adding new substance abuse unit
Mon Health announced on Tuesday that its affiliate Grafton City Hospital in Taylor County will be adding a new substance abuse treatment unit and program.
Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”
Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”, 65, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. Joy was born Tuesday, October 8, 1957, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Earl Eugene McCauley and Brenda Theran Wheeler McCauley who survives. On March 16, 1973, in Monterey, VA, she was married to Bradley Keith Arbogast who survives in Mill Creek. They had celebrated forty-nine years of marriage.
