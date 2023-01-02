BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Emory, a domestic short-haired kitty that is five months old, with her and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and...

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO