Upshur County, WV

WDTV

Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster

SAGO, W.Va (WDTV) -It had been 17 years since the Sago Mine disaster rocked a small West Virginia town. The early morning mine explosion on January 2, 2006 sealed 13 miners two miles below ground. They stayed trapped there for nearly two days. However, only one man made it out,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Human fetus found behind West Virginia building

BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Morgan Butler

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgan Butler with Wildflower Events joined First at 4 on Tuesday. She talked about ways to throw a true West Virginia party and tips for making balloon arches. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m....
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Emory, a domestic short-haired kitty that is five months old, with her and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Eleanore V. Chipps

Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps. Eleanore never married and was the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Anmoore business suspected in Elk Creek spill

ANMOORE, W.Va. – An Anmoore company is being investigated in connection with a chemical spill on the Elk River on Thursday. Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said they inspected an outflow structure at Amsted Graphite Material in Anmoore and found additional material leaking. Officials from the...
ANMOORE, WV
WDTV

Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”

Joy Diane McCauley Arbogast “Sadie”, 65, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. Joy was born Tuesday, October 8, 1957, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Earl Eugene McCauley and Brenda Theran Wheeler McCauley who survives. On March 16, 1973, in Monterey, VA, she was married to Bradley Keith Arbogast who survives in Mill Creek. They had celebrated forty-nine years of marriage.
MILL CREEK, WV

