The 56 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $12
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This weekend, there are so many other tech...
Deal | 70-inch LG UP7070 4K LED TV gets a sizeable 23% discount on Best Buy
Christmas day may have come and passed but tech deals are still aplenty. Currently, Best Buy has the well-rated LG UP7070 4K LED TV on sale for a significant discount of US$150. The LG UP7070 is a 70-inch Smart TV with support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit built in.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen
Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
9 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
The best Bluetooth speakers aren’t necessarily the ones that blast out the biggest sounds. These days, we want more from our speakers, including a rugged design that will stand up to a certain amount of wear and tear.We suggest looking for designs with a minimum protection level of IP67, which means the Bluetooth speaker will be completely protected from dust, and can survive being (albeit briefly) submerged in water to a depth of up to one metre.Certain speakers can be wirelessly connected with other models to ensure the sound covers larger areas, and this particular feature is becoming increasingly common...
Jabra Elite 5
Jabra’s betting that cramming full-sized functionality into some of the smallest, lightest earbuds around is a recipe for success.
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Samsung's best portable projector just got even better
Samsung's fun FreeStyle projector is even better for 2023 with a brand new design and some clever new features
I just saw the world's first wireless OLED TV — and it's pretty awesome
The Displace TV is the world's first 100% wireless OLED TV, and we got a chance to see it in person at CES 2023.
The best fitness kit at CES 2023: next-gen smartwatches, sleep trackers, cycling and more
CES 2023, the annual Las Vegas technology convention happening right now, is showing off TVs, automotive stuff, smart home tech, and many other innovations which often never see the light of day. Health tech also plays a big part on the event floor, with a whole zone of the convention devoted to sports tech, as well as various high-profile launches in sleep and general health peppered throughout proceedings.
Lockly’s New Flex Touch Pro Is the No Frills Smart Lock We’ve Been Waiting For
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. With the new year upon us, we can finally start getting ready for all of the exciting new gadgets of 2023 to be revealed! This year at CES, we can expect announcements from several big players in the tech industry, like the news we previously heard from Lenovo. We’re also very excited about new smart home products, like smart locks from Lockly. Crime has become an increasing concern for many people, so there has been a growing interest in smart security solutions to...
Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES
A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
Citizen's new Wear OS smartwatch taps NASA tech to score your alertness
Citizen has unveiled its second-generation CZ Smart smartwatch based on Wear OS 3, which uses NASA's tech to assess your level of alertness, or lack thereof.
The best Wayfair deals on home storage to help you get organized in 2023
If your New Year’s resolution is to get organized in 2023, Wayfair has several discounted items that could help. Wayfair has marked down home organization and storage products, including cabinets, shelving and closet systems. The retailer also has reduced prices on organizational products for the kitchen, office and garage,...
Fossil reveals new Gen 6 Wellness Edition hybrid watch with two-week battery life
The new watch, launched at CES 2023, has impressive health tracking features and costs less than you might expect
New Garmin multisport watches with GPS and Wi-Fi leak via IMDA
New Garmin smartwatches appear to be on the way. Gadgets and Wearables recently spotted three new listings on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website, a regulatory body in Singapore. The low-power devices are all described as “Multisport GPS Smartwatch (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+)”, common features for a Garmin wearable, thus giving little information about the new gadgets.
LG's second generation Signature appliances are smart as well as stylish
LG unveils a smarter way to cook, clean and keep food fresh
Best Bargains for January
Ready to get out and spend all the holiday gift cards you received last month? Stretch those gifted dollars even further by shopping for items that stores are offering on deep discount this time of year. Here’s a look at some categories where you can find great deals now, according...
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gets a Wellness Edition model at CES 2023
Fossil launches its latest hybrid smartwatch based on the Gen 6 Wellness Edition.
