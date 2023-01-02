ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

(Video) Jurgen Klopp outraged as Liverpool lose to Brentford with “stretching the rules” claim

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy after his Liverpool side lost away to Brentford with a “stretching the rules” claim after a late goal was given. Liverpool were defeated by Brentford in a game dominated by refereeing decisions and set pieces. In fairness to the officials, the correct decisions were made throughout the game, but Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with Brentford’s third and final goal.
BBC

David Gold: West Ham United co-chairman dies following short illness

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness. A lifelong Hammers fan, the club said he passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday morning with his fiancee and daughters by his side. Gold, previously the chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City, became joint-chairman...
Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
FOX Sports

Brentford signs German winger Schade from Freiburg

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has signed German winger Kevin Schade, initially on loan but with a club-record fee to make the deal permanent, as the West London club seeks to build for the future after establishing itself in the English Premier League. Schade is a versatile 21-year-old known for...
The Independent

Liverpool ‘just weren’t good enough’ against Brentford, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was blunt in his assessment of Liverpool’s performance in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford, admitting “we just weren’t good enough”.The Reds lost further ground in the race for the top four after falling behind to Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and a fine header from Yoane Wissa, who had already had two goals disallowed for offside.Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his 100th Liverpool appearance, hauled them back into the match with a glancing header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.But Bryan Mbeumo outmuscled Konate to hit Brentford’s third and leave the visitors empty-handed.“We just weren’t good enough,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club website. “We...
BBC

Everton v Brighton: Team news

Everton will monitor Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who both missed the draw at Manchester City with illness, and Michael Keane, who has a knee problem. Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in that game. Brighton will give returning World Cup...
BBC

Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye

Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a club in America's MLS after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
The Associated Press

Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...
BBC

Analysis: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag made four changes for this game, with the fixture the latest in a busy festive period, but once Casemiro broke the deadlock half way through the first half the result was never in doubt. His cushioned finish was a touch of class, and broke the game open...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
NBC Sports

Brilliant Brentford stuns Liverpool

LONDON — Red-hot Brentford surged past Liverpool 3-1 as they recorded yet another famous win on Monday and they beat Jurgen Klopp’s side without their talisman Ivan Toney. The west London club continue to defy the odds as this was their first win against Liverpool in 84 years.

