Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was blunt in his assessment of Liverpool’s performance in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford, admitting “we just weren’t good enough”.The Reds lost further ground in the race for the top four after falling behind to Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and a fine header from Yoane Wissa, who had already had two goals disallowed for offside.Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his 100th Liverpool appearance, hauled them back into the match with a glancing header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.But Bryan Mbeumo outmuscled Konate to hit Brentford’s third and leave the visitors empty-handed.“We just weren’t good enough,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club website. “We...

1 DAY AGO