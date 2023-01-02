Read full article on original website
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Yardbarker
(Video) Jurgen Klopp outraged as Liverpool lose to Brentford with “stretching the rules” claim
Jurgen Klopp wasn’t happy after his Liverpool side lost away to Brentford with a “stretching the rules” claim after a late goal was given. Liverpool were defeated by Brentford in a game dominated by refereeing decisions and set pieces. In fairness to the officials, the correct decisions were made throughout the game, but Klopp certainly wasn’t happy with Brentford’s third and final goal.
BBC
David Gold: West Ham United co-chairman dies following short illness
West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness. A lifelong Hammers fan, the club said he passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday morning with his fiancee and daughters by his side. Gold, previously the chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City, became joint-chairman...
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Report: Manchester City Push Liverpool Out Of Jude Bellingham Transfer Battle
With Manchester City and Real Madrid pushing for the young English midfielder that has left Liverpool looking for alternatives in the summer.
FOX Sports
Brentford signs German winger Schade from Freiburg
LONDON (AP) — Brentford has signed German winger Kevin Schade, initially on loan but with a club-record fee to make the deal permanent, as the West London club seeks to build for the future after establishing itself in the English Premier League. Schade is a versatile 21-year-old known for...
Liverpool ‘just weren’t good enough’ against Brentford, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was blunt in his assessment of Liverpool’s performance in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford, admitting “we just weren’t good enough”.The Reds lost further ground in the race for the top four after falling behind to Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and a fine header from Yoane Wissa, who had already had two goals disallowed for offside.Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his 100th Liverpool appearance, hauled them back into the match with a glancing header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.But Bryan Mbeumo outmuscled Konate to hit Brentford’s third and leave the visitors empty-handed.“We just weren’t good enough,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club website. “We...
Aston Villa vs Wolves LIVE: Latest updates, score and team news for Premier League match
LOCAL rivals Aston Villa take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Wolves remain in a perilous position in the table, inside the relegation zone and set for a scrap in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, Unai Emery has injected a fresh sense of purpose to Villa's ranks...
BBC
Everton v Brighton: Team news
Everton will monitor Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who both missed the draw at Manchester City with illness, and Michael Keane, who has a knee problem. Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in that game. Brighton will give returning World Cup...
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye
Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a club in America's MLS after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopeful his side can pull off FA Cup upset against Newcastle
Moore, who last week completed 100 games in charge of the Hillsborough side, has guided Wednesday to second place in League One with eyes firmly on promotion.
"Just Weren't Good Enough" - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Brentford Loss
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke liverpoolfc.com following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday night.
Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...
BBC
Analysis: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth
Erik ten Hag made four changes for this game, with the fixture the latest in a busy festive period, but once Casemiro broke the deadlock half way through the first half the result was never in doubt. His cushioned finish was a touch of class, and broke the game open...
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez brutally trolled by Domino’s Pizza after Reds horror show at Brentford
DARWIN NUNEZ cannot get a slice of luck right now - and Domino's were on hand to take the pizza out of the struggling Liverpool striker. The Uruguayan forward must be feeling a bit cheesed off at the moment. He could - maybe should have scored - at least a...
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup 3rd round draw and fixtures: Man City vs Chelsea and other matches in England's famous tournament
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round. Pep Guardiola's side have already faced the Blues — who beat them in the 2021 Champions League final — in domestic cup action this season, with Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez on target to secure a 2-0 City victory at the Etihad Stadium.
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Kane double helps Tottenham to 4-0 win over Crystal Palace
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s quickfire double helped Tottenham get back on track with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday. Kane scored in the 48th and 53rd minutes to change the momentum after a strong first half from Palace. Goals from Matt...
Gabby Agbonlahor insists Manchester United SHOULD be eyeing up the Premier League title race
Gabriel Agbonlahor insists Manchester United should be aiming to be part of the title race and backs them to push Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.
NBC Sports
Brilliant Brentford stuns Liverpool
LONDON — Red-hot Brentford surged past Liverpool 3-1 as they recorded yet another famous win on Monday and they beat Jurgen Klopp’s side without their talisman Ivan Toney. The west London club continue to defy the odds as this was their first win against Liverpool in 84 years.
