Watch as This Woman Upcycles Her Old Dresser With Tiny Dowels

By Isabell Rivera
 2 days ago

Such an easy DIY project!

Do you have an old dresser but want to start fresh for the new year? Look no further. You can easily upgrade what you have, in a few easy steps. You could add trim molding to your dresser - for example - or give it an artsy paint job .

You could also just add a bunch of dowels to give your dresser some bohemian vibes, as TikToker Jana did with her old dresser. Let's check it out!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Looks pretty good! Like a new piece of furniture!

As you can see, she first primed it and then gave the dresser a pastel pink makeover. Next, she used adhesive to adhere the dowels to the drawers, one by one. The next step required for her to saw the extra length off, and then lastly sand them down.

And voilà - a new dresser.

A primer is not always required, but recommended for the paint to stay on better and it usually just looks more polished that way. Especially on IKEA furniture.

You can most certainly find what you need - for this DIY project - at Home Depot, Lowes, and Michaels. And if you don't have an electric sander, you can use a regular one.

This DIY project seems fairly easy. And if you don't want to use dowels, you could also use wooden beads to create texture, which also need to be glued to the dresser. In that case, you would prime it first, adhere the beads, and then paint it!

That's it!

