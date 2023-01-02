ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Has Genius Hack For Getting Up Super Slippery Ice Involving a Spatula and a Leaf Blower

By Amanda Hoyer
 2 days ago

That’s certainly one way to do it.

One of the worst things about winter is how slippery ice makes everything . The ice that forms on your sidewalk, for example, can make it very hard to get around. The good news is that there are ways to deal with this problem—and one woman has a clever hack involving a leaf blower and spatula.

But one woman had a genius hack for getting rid of ice at her house. She used her leaf blower to melt ice off the driveway, then chipped away at rest using a spatula.

It worked surprisingly well!

Folks had helpful suggestions and funny reactions to this woman's (dare we call it) ingenuity.

"You know, there are bigger spatulas called shovels." @ Tentsi

"Why is the electric bill so high? Erm, I may have got carried away and done the whole roads and drives." @ Katie Muggleton

"Just hear me out. What about a shovel for the driveway instead of a spatula?"@ AmandaAdmc21🇨🇦

The most effective method for getting up slippery ice is to use a shovel. Regardless, using this method involves chipping away at the ice with your spatula until you've made a hole big enough to maneuver forwards.

So, if you're looking for a way to get rid of slippery ice in your driveway, we recommend trying out this method! It's quick and easy, plus it doesn't require any tools besides what you already have in your house. The best part is that it won't leave any marks on the concrete, so you don't have to worry about damaging anything while doing yard work or other tasks around the home.

