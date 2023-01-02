ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather Day: Storms, damaging winds expected in North Texas

By Dominic Brown
 2 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Heads up, North Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day.

Parts of North Texas could see strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front crosses the area. Communities along and east of I-35 will have the best chance to see severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and large hail are big threats with today's storms. However, a few tornadoes could also develop.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has posted marginal and slight risks for severe weather for parts of North Texas this afternoon. An enhanced risk is posted for our extreme eastern counties in North Texas today. If you're traveling farther east on Interstates 20 or 30, stay weather aware and be safe.

Brief heavy rain is also possible in North Texas, but we're not expecting any major flooding in the area.

While a few lingering showers and storms are possible early tonight, most areas will be dry as the cold front crosses.

Then, by tomorrow, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

Stay with your CBS 11 First Alert Weather team for further updates on CBS News Dallas-Fort Worth .

