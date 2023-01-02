ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"It's not all LeBron" — Rich Paul addresses casual fans' unfair perceptions of him

By Virgil Villanueva
 2 days ago

Rich Paul has defined the true role of a sports agent.

Rich Paul, LeBron James

Most know Rich Paul as the agent of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James . And when you’re affiliated with one of the most popular sports figures in the world, there’s a perception that he simply carried you to fame and fortune. Paul has dismissed such claims, noting that while LeBron is his guy, his business isn’t all about him.

Casual fans

Paul has been involved in some wild rumors. Among other things, NBA Twitter believes that Paul is really the one controlling the Lakers, and he’s making sure all his clients don the Purple and Gold jersey. He’s well aware of such speculations. He understands where the fans are coming from. But it’s not how he runs Klutch Sports.

"Well, you have the casual fan that just thinks one-dimensionally," Paul said. "And in some ways it's a little disrespectful to who I am, and what I do every day, because people always try to tie it to: because you represent LeBron, and he's on the Lakers, that everybody you represent, you want to put on the Lakers. That can't be further from the truth. I think it's important for people to understand that, at the end of the day, I run a business. And my business isn't predicated on anything outside of making each and every client individually positioned for success," Paul said, per GQ .

Paul isn’t too fazed by the fans’ perception of him. That’s because he knows the sport as a business. Fans and critics will say whatever they want to say. At the end of the day, Paul pays attention to the things he can control.

All about the player

In trying to emphasize his point, Paul has defined the true role of a sports agent. An agent like Paul doesn’t sneakily try to pull the strings of an NBA team. Paul’s main focus is to put a player in the best position possible financially and in a franchise where he can grow professionally. Yes, LeBron James is one of his clients that gave him a kickstart. But not every business move is predicated on his good friend.

"So when I get a player such as that, and he's a franchise guy, I'm trying to figure out how to help that player, and surround that player with even better talent to help them be successful. And so I think people get it confused. It's not all LeBron. That's not running a business. Obviously that's my brother, I love him to death, but that's not the business that I'm in," Paul said.

Despite Paul’s defense, casual fans will continue coming up with wild conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, Paul will continue running his sports agency the only way he knows how. He’ll continue keeping a close eye on up-and-coming talent. Also, he’ll keep tabs on all NBA teams, checking to see if one of his clients can grow in that environment.

