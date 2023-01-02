ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Breathtaking Photos of Brenna Huckaby in Aruba

By Cara O'Bleness
The athlete made history when she was the first Paralympian to be featured in SI Swimsuit in 2018.

Professional snowboarder Brenna Huckaby made history when she was the first Paralympian to be featured in SI Swimsuit in 2018. The three-time Paralympic gold medalist made her debut when she was photographed by James Macari in Aruba.

The 26-year-old mom of two is not only an athlete but an inspiration. She had her right leg amputated above the knee at 14 after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Huckaby used snowboarding as part of her rehabilitation, and the rest is history.

Of her SI Swimsuit debut, she wrote on Instagram that “it only takes one person to open the door but it takes many people to follow through it.”

“Thank you to all the disabled baddies (men and women) who have walked, ran, rolled through open doors,” she continued. “Who continue to fight for inclusion in their respected industries, and who continue to show me and everyone else what’s possible.”

Now a life coach, Huckaby uses her platform to help motivate her fans and followers to actively reach their own goals while continuing to advocate for inclusion.

Huckaby fought to compete in the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games after being eliminated from the event’s LL1 event classifications in which she normally participates. Ultimately, she joined a more difficult classification in order to compete—she was the only above-the-knee amputee woman on the track—and took home a bronze medal.

“The fight for inclusion continues, as this shows how much more change needs to happen,” she told ESPN . “We deserve the opportunity to compete and the framework to move to a more difficult classification that exists in other sports and other para snowboard events.”

Below are 10 of Huckaby’s best images from her photo shoot in Aruba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB6A9_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ck9X_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbfEF_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUsID_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJ6hW_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Knp7a_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Wz3k_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EAVM_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPyea_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xD4M1_0k0uI8I300

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

