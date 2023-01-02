ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Gangsta Boo: New Details Emerge In Memphis Rap Legend’s Death

As fans and friends alike process Gangsta Boo’s unexpected death over the weekend, new details have emerged surrounding the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member. Gangsta Boo died at the age of 43 on Sunday (January 1). According to Fox 13 Memphis, the rapper (real name Lola Mitchell) was found dead around 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

Gangsta Boo, Rapper and Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43

Gangsta Boo, a rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, died on Sunday, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 43. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a person-down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road at 2:18 p.m. A female was pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Boo, whose birth name is Lola Mitchell. There were no immediate signs of foul play. Boo’s death is being investigated, and the results of her autopsy are pending. “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of...
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
hiphop-n-more.com

Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced to 15 Years in RICO Case After Plea Deal

Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to 15 years in his RICO case. This comes after reaching a plea deal with the authorities. The Atlanta rapper, who was signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo label was arrested back in 2020 on RICO charges. Two counts of this charge were on hold as he wasn’t allowed to post bond. The arrest took place in Upson County, GA and was connected with a larger gang related investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness

The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla

Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
Popculture

Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Black America Web

Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos

Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Popculture

A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
Black Enterprise

New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died

New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy