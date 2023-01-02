Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Gangsta Boo: New Details Emerge In Memphis Rap Legend’s Death
As fans and friends alike process Gangsta Boo’s unexpected death over the weekend, new details have emerged surrounding the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member. Gangsta Boo died at the age of 43 on Sunday (January 1). According to Fox 13 Memphis, the rapper (real name Lola Mitchell) was found dead around 4:00 p.m. local time on Sunday afternoon in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Gangsta Boo, Rapper and Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43
Gangsta Boo, a rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, died on Sunday, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 43. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a person-down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road at 2:18 p.m. A female was pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Boo, whose birth name is Lola Mitchell. There were no immediate signs of foul play. Boo’s death is being investigated, and the results of her autopsy are pending. “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43. At the beginning of 2023, the hip-hop and rap community has lost yet another individual. When speaking to FOX13 in Memphis, DJ Paul verified the tragedy. It was announced that Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
thesource.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
hiphop-n-more.com
Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced to 15 Years in RICO Case After Plea Deal
Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to 15 years in his RICO case. This comes after reaching a plea deal with the authorities. The Atlanta rapper, who was signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo label was arrested back in 2020 on RICO charges. Two counts of this charge were on hold as he wasn’t allowed to post bond. The arrest took place in Upson County, GA and was connected with a larger gang related investigation.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died
New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
