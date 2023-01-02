ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC South standings: It all comes down to Week 18

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
The Tennessee Titans suffered their sixth-straight loss on Thursday night in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, but despite their downward spiral continuing, Tennessee still has a chance to make the playoffs in Week 18.

After winning their fourth-straight game on Sunday in convincing fashion over the Houston Texans, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now one game better than Tennessee record-wise.

However, with a win, the Titans would even their record with the Jags but would have the superior conference record, thus giving them the division. Jacksonville just needs to win or tie to send Tennessee packing.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)
  2. Tennessee Titans (7-9)
  3. Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)
  4. Houston Texans (2-13-1)

If the Titans manage to go into Jacksonville with Joshua Dobbs and win this game, they’d become the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after going 0-4 or worse in December. The Titans were 0-5 in the month.

Also, with the Titans and Jaguars having suffered six- and five-game losing streaks, respectively, the winner will be just the eighth in NFL history to make the playoffs despite having losing streaks of that length in a season.

As far as draft positioning is concerned, the winner will get a selection no earlier than 19th, while the loser could finish with a pick at or near the top 10.

On Saturday night, the NFL revealed that the crucial showdown for the AFC South will take place on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. CST.

