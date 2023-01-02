ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Case Squad activated for Madison County’s second fatal shooting of the new year

 6 days ago

UPDATE 1/2/23 9:27: This story was updated to clarify the location of the shooting.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated in Madison County to investigate a second fatal shooting of the new year.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting the shooting of a male in a vehicle in the 300 block of Princeton Avenue in State Park Place, just outside Collinsville, at about 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Major Case Squad.

Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago, 18, of Collinsville, was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where he later died, the release stated.

Approximately 20 investigators from the Major Case Squad are working the investigation and “making significant progress,” the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544.

The fatal shooting was the second in the Collinsville area on New Year’s Day.

Ricardo Correa, 20, of Collinsville, and Rodolfo Torres-Granado, 24, of Granite City, were pronounced dead by a Madison County coroner at 103 West Main St. approximately 14 hours earlier. The two were shot after a physical altercation at Sloan’s Pub House later resumed in the parking lot.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene, but neither had been charged as of Monday morning.

