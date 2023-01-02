ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports

Klay's classic reaction after scoring season-high 54 points

With the Warriors missing a plethora of players in their 143-141 win double overtime win against Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson left it all on the court to make sure Golden State came away with the win. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 12: Nets start 2023 on top as Pelicans, Warriors surge

Happy New Year! As we tip off the first week of 2023, there have been some shake-ups in the Week 12 NBA Power Rankings. While the Brooklyn Nets remain on top to start 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards have all moved up in the rankings, and the Atlanta Hawks have taken a nosedive. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams for the first time in 2023!
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr vocal on getting Jordan Poole reps as Stephen Curry

It’s a luxury for the Golden State Warriors to have Jordan Poole off the bench, ready and willing to step into the lead guard role with Stephen Curry injured. He’s done admirably to try and replicate production from the one-of-a-kind superstar, but it’s clear he has a ways to go to be able to even come close to filling those Under Armor shoes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Vintage Klay 'incredible' in 54-point effort in Dubs' wild win

SAN FRANCISCO – With Andrew Wiggins out sick, Stephen Curry on the bench in street clothes and Jordan Poole seemingly unable to escape his own personal vortex of misery, the Warriors’ search for offensive proficiency ended at the fingertips of an old friend. Remember Klay Thompson?. I ask...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

NBA Drug Tests Cleveland Cavaliers After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points

After scoring 71 points and passing for 11 assists against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell had to pass a drug test that was administered by the NBA. Mitchell, who had the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history, went 22-of-34 from the field, made seven...
CLEVELAND, OH

