NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Wants Luka Doncic to Emulate Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to emulate Klay Thompson more to avoid taking a physical toll on his body.
Jim Harbaugh’s return to NFL reportedly a ‘done deal’
Last offseason, Jim Harbaugh found himself thrust into the NFL head coaching carousel for about a weekend. It almost seemed
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: From $2 Million As A Rookie To $470 Million In Career NBA Salaries
Stephen Curry will earn over $500 million in his NBA career and he could become the highest-paid player of all time.
Injury Update: Warriors Reveal Steph Curry's Potential Return Date
The Golden State Warriors have a possible date for Steph's return from his shoulder injury
NBC Sports
Klay's classic reaction after scoring season-high 54 points
With the Warriors missing a plethora of players in their 143-141 win double overtime win against Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson left it all on the court to make sure Golden State came away with the win. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald...
NBA Power Rankings, Week 12: Nets start 2023 on top as Pelicans, Warriors surge
Happy New Year! As we tip off the first week of 2023, there have been some shake-ups in the Week 12 NBA Power Rankings. While the Brooklyn Nets remain on top to start 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards have all moved up in the rankings, and the Atlanta Hawks have taken a nosedive. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams for the first time in 2023!
Draymond Green’s magic pass to Klay Thompson in 54-point outburst has Warriors fans very confused
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a performance that reminded us of how potent he was before the injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, exploding for 54 points in a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime Monday night. Whenever Thompson has the shooting stroke going,...
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets
Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the
Steve Kerr vocal on getting Jordan Poole reps as Stephen Curry
It’s a luxury for the Golden State Warriors to have Jordan Poole off the bench, ready and willing to step into the lead guard role with Stephen Curry injured. He’s done admirably to try and replicate production from the one-of-a-kind superstar, but it’s clear he has a ways to go to be able to even come close to filling those Under Armor shoes.
NBC Sports
Vintage Klay 'incredible' in 54-point effort in Dubs' wild win
SAN FRANCISCO – With Andrew Wiggins out sick, Stephen Curry on the bench in street clothes and Jordan Poole seemingly unable to escape his own personal vortex of misery, the Warriors’ search for offensive proficiency ended at the fingertips of an old friend. Remember Klay Thompson?. I ask...
InsideHook
NBA Drug Tests Cleveland Cavaliers After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points
After scoring 71 points and passing for 11 assists against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell had to pass a drug test that was administered by the NBA. Mitchell, who had the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history, went 22-of-34 from the field, made seven...
