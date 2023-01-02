ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Looking for a TCU comp? Look no further than 2013 Auburn

In the Playoff era, TCU is 1 of 1. Since the 247sports composite rankings were tracked beginning in 2015, the lowest-ranked team to make it to a national championship was 2015 Clemson, which was No. 13. That is, until No. 32 TCU crashed the party. The Playoff era began in...
FORT WORTH, TX
WGAU

Georgia wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kendre Miller, TCU RB, considered questionable for National Championship

Kendre Miller, TCU’s star running back, is listed as questionable for the National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Miller injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Head coach Sonny Dykes further explained his injury status Tuesday afternoon. Miller has been a star...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh's plans for 2023 season revealed

Kenny McIntosh appears to be moving on after 4 seasons at Georgia. The Senior Bowl announced Monday that McIntosh has accepted his invitation to play in the postseason all-star game for players gearing up for the NFL Draft. McIntosh is part of a class of 4th-year seniors who have the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship

One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sonny Dykes insists Mike Leach briefly convinced him to be in favor of 64-team playoff

Sonny Dykes has long been a proponent for an expanded playoff, and it seems he got his wish with the CFP expanding to 12 teams in 2024-25. He isn’t on the extreme side of things, though. Dykes recalled a story from when he was with Mike Leach, admitting the iconic HC convinced him the sport was good for a 64-team playoff for “about a 6-hour period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE

