This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major bettor puts $1.5 million on TCU to upset Georgia
One well-known bettor is putting his money on TCU over Georgia in this week's College Football Playoff national championship game. Jim McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack," has put down $1.5 million on the underdog Horned Frogs to beat the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Looking for a TCU comp? Look no further than 2013 Auburn
In the Playoff era, TCU is 1 of 1. Since the 247sports composite rankings were tracked beginning in 2015, the lowest-ranked team to make it to a national championship was 2015 Clemson, which was No. 13. That is, until No. 32 TCU crashed the party. The Playoff era began in...
Mattress Mack Places Massive TCU Moneyline Bet
The furniture store chain owner is also a prolific bettor, winning $75 million on the Astros in November.
Georgia wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kendre Miller, TCU RB, considered questionable for National Championship
Kendre Miller, TCU’s star running back, is listed as questionable for the National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Miller injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Head coach Sonny Dykes further explained his injury status Tuesday afternoon. Miller has been a star...
ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh's plans for 2023 season revealed
Kenny McIntosh appears to be moving on after 4 seasons at Georgia. The Senior Bowl announced Monday that McIntosh has accepted his invitation to play in the postseason all-star game for players gearing up for the NFL Draft. McIntosh is part of a class of 4th-year seniors who have the...
Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship
One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
WJCL
'We’re in the golden time of Georgia football': Georgia Fans are gearing up for the Championship game against TCU
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After the nail-biting win over Ohio State, Georgia fans are gearing up to take on Texas Christian University next week. William Warriner is a diehard Georgia fan, and he’s excited to attend this year’s national championship game, where Georgia takes on TCU. “I’ve been...
Son of player from TCU's 1938 national title team says programs then and now have unbridled chemistry
FRISCO, Texas — We all tend to favor some rooms more than others in the places we live. If you ask David Kline what his favorite room is inside his Frisco home, he can point you to which one without hesitation. His office is loaded with TCU memorabilia honoring...
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
College Football Playoff: How much are tickets to Georgia-TCU championship at SoFi Stadium?
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to repeat as college football national champion on Monday against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you are looking to make the trip out west, expect to pay a pretty penny for...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sonny Dykes insists Mike Leach briefly convinced him to be in favor of 64-team playoff
Sonny Dykes has long been a proponent for an expanded playoff, and it seems he got his wish with the CFP expanding to 12 teams in 2024-25. He isn’t on the extreme side of things, though. Dykes recalled a story from when he was with Mike Leach, admitting the iconic HC convinced him the sport was good for a 64-team playoff for “about a 6-hour period.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
fox4news.com
TCU fans will have to cough up some serious cash for tickets to the National Championship game
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - TCU fans are riding high after an amazing win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, but to get tickets to the National Championship game Horned Frog lovers will have to fork over some serious cash. FOX 4 took a look at tickets to get...
