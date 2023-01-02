ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, LA

1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday

By Jaclyn Tripp
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iisxv_0k0uGL2L00

MINDEN, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.

“We share the same birthday,” his mother Cristina joyfully told KTAL NBC News 6 on Sunday. “And I wasn’t expecting to have a New Year’s baby.”

Baby Braylon is the son of Cristina Alexander and Brandon Evans, both of Gibsland . Braylon is also welcomed to this world by his older brother, Braydon, who is two years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS0cp_0k0uGL2L00
Side-by-side images provided by Minden Medical Center of big brother Braydon (on right, now age 2) when he was a newborn and New Year’s baby Braylon (on right.)

“My due date was on the second, and I had an appointment on the fourth. Everything was fine until New Year’s Eve, and then I felt my water break while I was watching tv.”

Black-eyed peas and cabbage are more than a southern tradition

Cristina called her sister when her water broke around 9:00 p.m. and then she talked to the staff at the hospital. By the time she reached Minden Medical Center, her contractions were ten minutes apart.

Baby Braylon was born by c-section at 1:08 a.m. on New Year’s morning, a little more than four hours after Cristina’s water broke. He weighed 6 lbs and 8 ounces.

“I wasn’t expecting him on New Year’s, but he wanted to come out,” she said.

And so the first baby born at Minden Medical Center in 2023 was born to a Momma who was also born on New Year’s Day, too.

Welcome to the world, baby Braylon. And congratulations to your family!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bible ministries with members all over the country will soon be headed to Shreveport. G & W Ministries is hosting a Bible Study Conference along with area church Mary Springhill AME. Host Wanda Holmes and Speaker Isiah Anderson sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to discuss the upcoming event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people, all adults, to the hospital. The victims showed up in front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Caddo 911 dispatch record show. “We are still looking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport responds to video of large leak in ceiling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has released a statement about a leak at one of its facilities. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, KSLA was sent a video of a substantial amount of water leaking from the ceiling of the medical facility. In the video, several people dressed in scrubs are seen trying to sop up the water with a number of towels. The individual who sent the video said they were concerned about sanitation and patient safety.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Villa Norte shooting victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
RINGGOLD, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital

On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. Update: Tornado threat decreases as flood threat continues. Update: Tornado threat decreases...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
K945

Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Calendar of Events for the 2023 Season

If you know, you know! Revelers in Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex celebrate Mardi Gras all year long! From parties to parades to coronations and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here! Make sure you bookmark this page so you don't miss a single bead, throw, or party!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Springhill gets Little Free Pantry

SPRINGHILL, La. – This north Webster Parish city has become the latest in the state to have its own Little Free Pantry. Supporters joined for a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at 400 N. Giles St. at the Springhill Chamber of Commerce, where the free-standing pantry has been set up for those in need to access.
SPRINGHILL, LA
KSLA

Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Benton woman who is accused of selling goods to dozens of women nationally and not delivering them was scheduled to be back in court Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Bossier Parish clerk of court’s office told KSLA News 12 that 23-year-old Bailey Baker paid bond on eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark in September.
BENTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jackson Parish hit hard by alleged tornado

JACKSON PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)- The central area of Jackson Parish was hit hard by an alleged tornado. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department told us about the damage, and we also spoke to a resident who was affected. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown spoke about the damage in the area. “We had a severe storm come […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
KTBS

Vacant home goes up in flames in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Queensborough home suffered serious damage in a fire early Wednesday in Shreveport. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Kentucky Avenue and Sumner Street. That's north of Greenwood Road near the fair grounds. The first unit on the scene was returning from a medical...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Scheduled power outage set for Wednesday in Minden

MINDEN, La. - Residents in Minden are urged to prepare for a city-wide power outage on Wednesday. According to a post of the city's website, the scheduled outage will begin at 10 p.m. During the outage, a weather-related equipment repair will be made. The expected duration will be two hours,...
MINDEN, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Bossier City, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West Monroe High School soccer team will have a game with Airline High School on January 03, 2023, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Gunshot victim walks up to fire department on David Raines Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department investigating a shooting after a victim shows up at a fire station. On Dec. 31, at 2:08 a.m., SPD received a report about a gunshot victim who showed up at the fire station on David Raines Road. The victim approached the fire station on foot and complained about having been shot in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy