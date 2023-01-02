Read full article on original website
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Ransomware criminals prey on victims paying for data deletion
We all know that cyber-criminal gangs spreading file encrypting malware are nowadays first stealing data and then encrypting it until a ransom is paid. And if a victim denies paying a ransom or doesn’t entertain their demands, they simply sell that stolen data on the dark web to make money. And if the victim pays them a ransom in cryptocurrency, they send fake screenshots that their data is being or was deleted from their database. But in reality, they still posses a copy of that siphoned information and will store it safe to use it in near future.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Google to pay compensation for Location Tracking
When the next time you give your smart phone’s location tracking control to Google, please be aware that the internet juggernaut can use it to create a virtual user profile and target ads onto your device. Maps, YouTube search history, YouTube watch history, voice and audio interactions, Google app’s location history, web and app activity can all send your precise location (Wi-Fi n Cellular Tower location) to the servers of the web search giant and aftermath follows.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Phone Arena
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
How to access your passwords in Google Chrome
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Traditional text-based passwords are here to stay, even in our modern age of smartphones with advanced fingerprint scanners and face-unlocking capabilities. The best Android phones can only do so much to protect our online accounts when we rely on outdated password technology to secure our data. The goal for the future is to do away with old-school passwords, known by many as the passwordless future. In the meantime, Google offers an updated Password Manager feature to keep our passwords safe and secure until we reach that point.
Just got a new Android phone? These are the first apps you need to download
Everything you need from the Google Play Store to get started with your new handset
How to switch from Android to iPhone quickly with Google services
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Switching to an iPhone after years of using an Android phone is no easy task. You're not just switching to a new phone but a new ecosystem. It's a big switch, and few people aren't going to quit Google cold turkey for iCloud. Given your familiarity with an Android device and, more importantly, with Google services, you might be wondering if there's a way to soak up all the goodness of an iPhone without letting go of the comforts of Android.
makeuseof.com
What Is Crowdsourced Security?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Before a new software product hits the market, it is tested for vulnerabilities. Every responsible company carries out these tests, in order to protect both its customers and itself from cyber threats.
game-news24.com
Hackers have managed to spy on private conversations using a Google Home to spy on privacy
Hackers have successfully exploited a software flaw to spy on Google Home speakers. Rishi Mohan (Mondays at the end of the year) and the Unsplash story. Those security vulnerabilities have been fixed by Google in 2021, Google speaker updated automatically. However, today we discover an exploitable flaw. A rudimentary researcher...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The Guardian Ransomware Attack 2022 intensifies deeply
The ransomware attack that took place on British Daily Newspaper ‘The Guardian’ seems to have intensified deeply as the staff of the media group has been advised to work from home and have been handed over separate email ids for official communication. Guardian’s servers were hacked and a...
Business Insider
A hacker's tips on how to spot a phishing attack
When it comes to cybersecurity attacks, phishing continues to be effective for hackers and costly for organizations. The 2022 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index research showed that phishing is the way attackers are getting into organizations 41% of the time. And a successful phish for an attacker comes with a hefty price tag for victims — $4.91 million, in fact, according to the Cost of Data Breach 2022, conducted by Ponemon Institute, and sponsored, analyzed and published by IBM Security®. And the phishing attempts are only getting more personalized and harder to spot.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Five reasons why Cybersecurity training is important in 2023
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. The digital world is ever-expanding in scope and influence, both in personal and professional matters. In the last...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Intel and Check Point Software extend partnership for ransomware protection
Intel, the world-renowned silicon chipmaker, has extended its partnership with Check Point Software technologies to boost its chipsets defense line against ransomware attacks. So, as a part of this collaboration the Harmony Endpoint solution from Check Point will be integrated into Intel vPro’s AI and ML driven threat detection tech allowing CPUs manufactured by the silicon wafer making giant analyze pre-detect data encryption commands in the digital attack flow.
Engadget
Apple fined $8.5 million in France over targeted App Store ads
Apple allegedly didn't ask for permission when gathering data. Apple is the second tech giant today to receive a fine over personalized ads. France's National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) has issued an €8 million (roughly $8.5 million) penalty over allegations Apple automatically collected identifying data from App Store visitors using iOS 14.6 without their permission, helping the company target ads. The firm was profiting from violations of data protection law, according to officials.
Phone Arena
Google smart speaker can be used by attacker to listen in to your private convos
Imagine if someone was listening in to conversations taking place in your home. You certainly would feel vulnerable. A researcher named Matt Kunze discovered that hackers can be spying on you and your family via a Google Home smart speaker. According to BleepingComputer (via AndroidCentral), Kunze was messing around with a Nest Mini when he discovered that a rogue or "backdoor" account could be created using the Google Home app. That account could then be used to control the smart speaker giving a bad actor access to the microphone feed and other features of the device remotely.
Android Headlines
Google Home security vulnerability allowed hackers to listen to conversations
Smart speakers have become a popular addition to many homes, offering convenient hands-free control of smart devices and access to a range of features such as music streaming and voice assistants. However, in January 2021, security researcher Matt Kunze discovered a critical vulnerability in Google Home speakers that allowed hackers to gain access to users’ homes without their knowledge.
TechRadar
5 ways malware can infect your PC
Malware attacks are on the rise, which means every PC owner needs to be on the lookout for threats. The first thing you can do to defend yourself is to know how malware makes its way onto computers in the first place. We’ll take a look at the five most common ways malware can infect your PC.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Ransomware attack on Wabtec leads to a data breach
Wabtec, a locomotive company offering transportation solutions to improve the world, has disclosed that its servers were hit by a malware last year, leaking sensitive details of its employees to hackers. The company that employs around 25,000 people and has a business presence in over 50 countries has concluded that...
WWE to Hold ‘Money in the Bank’ in London
It'll be WWE’s first pay-per-view held in London in over two decades.
Comments / 0