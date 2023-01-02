Read full article on original website
Foggy and warm, wet weather returns
Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Foggy conditions will last until the mid-morning hours at least for the area Monday. Coastal areas could have issues with the fog holding on much as Sunday did. Rain chances return on Tuesday but the latest models have trended drier for the day on Tuesday it might just be some Isolated showers and storm that sneak in late on Tuesday. Wednesday the front will be sitting on top of us and we should have plenty of lift for showers and storms to be around. While the threat of severe weather will not be high on either Tuesday or Wednesday there is enough of a risk to pay attention to the weather on both days. Right now the risk for severe storms looks to be limited at best. As we move into Thursday we will bring with it dry conditions and cooler weather. Inland areas will have the threat of frost starting Friday morning and likely holding onto that through the weekend.
Paula Deen Family Kitchen Closing
There will be a risk of severe weather late tonight/Wednesday morning in NWFL.
Canceled flights leave several without a way back home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
2023 Mardi Gras happenings around Okaloosa Co.
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County. Fort Walton Beach Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early […]
Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
Playground coming to Forest Park neighborhood
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Quality of Life department is refurbishing Chapman Park. Kids in the Forest Park neighborhood used the old baseball fields for decades. Workers will soon begin construction on a playground. The equipment is scheduled to arrive later this week and should be installed next week. But there could […]
Sidewalks taking shape on State Road 85 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalk construction is underway on State Road 85 north of John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Sidewalk construction is part of the State Road 85 Improvement Project from John Sims Parkway to north of College Boulevard in Okaloosa County, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said in an announcement.
Annual Beach Ball attracted large crowds to Pier Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Beach Ball Drop took place at Pier Park again this New Year’s Eve. Thousands gathered to enjoy one of the most popular events in Panama City Beach. “Just for this ball drop and bring in the New Year here in Panama City Beach,” attendee Barron Laudicina said. […]
Bay County baby born one minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl. She was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 Sunday morning. The labor & delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
Locals do the Destin Dunk out of tradition and more
With a lingering fog and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Day, nearly 75 people showed up for the 18th annual Destin Dunk behind The Back Porch Seafood and Oyster House. "It’s just tradition,” said Destin’s Charlie Noonan, who showed up with a bowl of black-eyed peas...
Preliminary construction for Brooks Bridge Replacement Project starts this month, major construction in Spring 2023
The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project is set to begin this Spring, with preliminary construction activities starting this month. The project, which is being led by the Florida Department of Transportation, aims to replace the current four-lane bridge with a new six-lane structure across Santa Rosa Sound. According to Kohen Johns...
Most dangerous days for driving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities. “It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New hotels, restaurants, apartments, and marinas only scratch the surface of what the St. Joe Company was busy working on in 2022. Now going into the new year, there’s still much to come. New year, but the same mindset. The St. Joe company...
Panama City Police Department gets new all-electric rides
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department picked up some new additions to their fleet Tuesday afternoon. Officers stopped by Coastal Powersports in Fort Walton Beach to buy two motorcycles. While they may look like average motorcycles you see on the road, the new patrol bikes are fully electric.
One killed in Jackson County wreck
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival
Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
‘We don’t need another dollar store’
Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful of fueling stations, a motel, an RV park and Ponce de Leon Springs to lure in travelers. Residents say they want growth but not in the form of another dollar store.
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
