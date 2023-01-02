Read full article on original website
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
This Mavericks Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Will Land Them Bradley Beal, While Knicks Get Kyle Kuzma
An NBA writer suggested a big 3-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards that would send Bradley Beal to Dallas.
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic...
NBA Executive Says Boston Celtics Could Target Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson could be a trade target for the Boston Celtics.
Robert Williams III's powerful dunk blamed for 35-minute delay in NBA game
Despite the Denver Nuggets beating the Boston Celtics in a clash of the NBA's Eastern and Western conference leaders on Sunday, all the talk after the game was about a bent rim.
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder preview, prediction, pick for 1/3: Teams look to rebound
Two teams coming off lackluster performances will look to regroup Tuesday night when the visiting Boston Celtics take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City wrapped up the 2022 portion of its schedule with a 115-96 home loss to Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The Thunder shot 38 percent from the field (35 of 92), including 12-for-36 on 3-point attempts. Philadelphia never trailed and outscored Oklahoma City 66-42 in the paint.
Celtics injury report: Robert Williams out against Thunder due to left knee management
Robert Williams III is officially out for Tuesday’s game against the Thunder because of left knee management. The Celtics continue to be cautious with their big man after he had left knee surgery right before training camp, which led to Williams sitting out the majority of this season. Williams was originally listed as questionable on the injury report.
News On 6
Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
BREAKING: Star Player Ruled Out For Celtics-Thunder Game
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder
The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
Will Celtics be humbled by ugly loss to Thunder?
BOSTON -- Well that was embarrassing. The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's road tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record. They still, technically, own the NBA's best record by mere percentage points over the surging Brooklyn Nets, but very few believe the Celtics are the best team in the NBA on Wednesday morning.That's because Boston was absolutely trounced by an undermanned Thunder squad, 150-117, on Tuesday night. Despite OKC being without their star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (a guy who has averaged over 30 points a night this season), the Thunder still dropped 150 points...
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-11) at Thunder (15-21) Game #38 1/3/23
Boston Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics continue their road trip as they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This is the second and final game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 126-122 in Boston on November 14. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season, winning both at home and on the road. The Celtics are 15-14 against the Thunder in the OKC era.
Thunder Gameday: Final Contest of Season Against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA to this point and are one of the favorites to go the distance this season. This means they’ll be a tough test for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they host the Celtics at Paycom Center. While it appeared Oklahoma...
