Yardbarker

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder preview, prediction, pick for 1/3: Teams look to rebound

Two teams coming off lackluster performances will look to regroup Tuesday night when the visiting Boston Celtics take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City wrapped up the 2022 portion of its schedule with a 115-96 home loss to Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The Thunder shot 38 percent from the field (35 of 92), including 12-for-36 on 3-point attempts. Philadelphia never trailed and outscored Oklahoma City 66-42 in the paint.
News On 6

Thunder Blow Out Celtics 150-117 Without Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for points since the team moved to Oklahoma City from Seattle before the 2008-2009 season. The previous mark was 149 points in 2013.
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder

The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
CBS Boston

Will Celtics be humbled by ugly loss to Thunder?

BOSTON -- Well that was embarrassing. The Boston Celtics entered Tuesday night's road tilt against the Thunder in Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record. They still, technically, own the NBA's best record by mere percentage points over the surging Brooklyn Nets, but very few believe the Celtics are the best team in the NBA on Wednesday morning.That's because Boston was absolutely trounced by an undermanned Thunder squad, 150-117, on Tuesday night. Despite OKC being without their star player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (a guy who has averaged over 30 points a night this season), the Thunder still dropped 150 points...
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (26-11) at Thunder (15-21) Game #38 1/3/23

Boston Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics continue their road trip as they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This is the second and final game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 126-122 in Boston on November 14. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season, winning both at home and on the road. The Celtics are 15-14 against the Thunder in the OKC era.
