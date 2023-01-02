Read full article on original website
Francis Tracy Burnor, 1942-2022
CHESTER, Vt. – Francis Tracy Burnor, 80, formerly of Windsor, died on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Springfield, Mass. Francis was born on June 12, 1942, in Bethel, Vt. to William and Florence (Martin) Burnor. Francis worked for many years at Thermal Dynamics in West Lebanon. He also worked...
Ralph “Red” Smith, 1930-2022 🇺🇸
KEENE, N.H. – Ralph “Red’ Smith, 92, of Keene, N.H. passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. Red was born on July 19, 1930 to Perley and Amelia (Rikour) Smith. He worked for many years for Hubbard Farms and the Hubbard Family, and helped establish the Walpole Foundation. Red proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Red enjoyed the outdoors, nature, trimming bushes, and mowing lawns.
Okemo Valley Womens Club Tree of Remembrances
LUDLOW, Vt. – The beautiful lighted tree in Veteran’s Park is shining brightly, remembering our family and friends past and present. The Tree of Remembrance is the biggest fundraiser the Okemo Valley Womens Club sponsors for a scholarship for a deserving senior from Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, and Proctorville. In making a donation and naming your loved one you will be supporting a deserving high school student.
American Legion makes donation to Senior Center and Meals on Wheels
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Senior Center would like to give a big thank you to the Ballard Hobart American Legion Family in Ludlow for their generous support and donation to the center and the Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers. The Center is a Meals on Wheels...
