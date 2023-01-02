KEENE, N.H. – Ralph “Red’ Smith, 92, of Keene, N.H. passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. Red was born on July 19, 1930 to Perley and Amelia (Rikour) Smith. He worked for many years for Hubbard Farms and the Hubbard Family, and helped establish the Walpole Foundation. Red proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Red enjoyed the outdoors, nature, trimming bushes, and mowing lawns.

