Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
WAND TV
Judge Rules Elimination of Cash Bail in SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional, Kankakee State's Attorney Says
(NBC Chicago) — A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most of Illinois. According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the 65 counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution
ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
US Courts Just Ruled Against Donald Trump In Georgia Case—He Must Be Freaking Out!
Donald Trump’s legal woes are going from bad to worse, as he’s just been hit with another bombshell; this time as a spate of court rulings have rejected claims by the former president and some of his allies for executive privilege preventing them from testifying in court. Omg!
"An absolute disaster": Hochul nominates anti-choice, anti-union judge to lead New York's top court
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Days after dozens of law professors joined several rights advocacy groups in warning New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that nominating Judge Hector LaSalle to the state's top judicial seat would "take our state's law in the wrong direction," the Democratic governor announced that she'd chosen the conservative judge as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request. McLaughlin spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected. McLaughlin breathed heavily a couple of times, then shut her eyes. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later. “I am sorry for what I did,” McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement. “I am a loving and caring person.”
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week
There's no deadline for the justices to rule. Title 42 remains in place at the moment.
WCPO
Ohio appeals court upholds block on 'heartbeat' abortion ban; sends case to trial court
CINCINNATI — The block on Ohio's state law that largely bans abortions will stand, according to a Friday appeals court decision. The ruling also sends the case down to lower, trial court to continue. The appeals court decision is upholding a Hamilton County judge's October decision to extend the...
WNCT
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
1470 WMBD
Judge invalidates cash bail reform in some counties; Supreme Court appeal pending
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois, while other provisions in the wide-ranging SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform were not affected by the ruling. The ruling by Judge...
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
13 WHAM
State Supreme Court judge in Rochester rules NYS Red Flag law unconstitutional
Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Moran ruled last week that one of the state's strongest gun laws is unconstitutional. The Extreme Risk Protection Order law, also known as the Red Flag law, allows law enforcement to temporarily seize a person's guns based on someone else making a written allegation in a petition to a judge that the person poses a harm to themself or others.
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
The Oregon Supreme Court rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Wednesday to review a restraining order against Measure 114, a law that would limit the sale of high-capacity magazines.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
Illinois Supreme Court Appoints First Black Woman Judge in State’s History
A watershed moment in American history has been created after the Illinois Supreme Court has officially appointed its first Black woman as a judge in the 18th judicial circuit in DuPage County. Chantelle Porter is a former A. Traub and Associates family attorney, who was appointed to fill a vacancy...
abovethelaw.com
Supreme Court Shadow Docket Is Showing -- Once Again -- Its Contempt For Consistency When It Stands In The Way Of Their Political Goals
The emperor has no clothes — or to be more precise the Supreme Court has no consistency. The latest kick to the gut of the Court’s legitimacy came yesterday via the shadow docket — because of course. In Arizona et al. v. Alejandro Mayorkas et al., the Court held in a 5-4 decision that Title 42, a Trump era public health policy that allowed migrants to be expelled quickly from the country during the COVID-19 crisis, could not be lifted during the appeal of a lower court’s decision to end the policy.
KYTV
Claiming wrongful conviction, Missouri prisoner asks US Supreme Court to review case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri prisoner, Chris Dunn, is asking the United States Supreme Court to review his murder conviction challenging legal precedent which currently limits a judge’s ability to release prisoners who claim they are innocent. Dunn is convicted in the 1990 Saint Louis murder of Ricco...
Washington Examiner
Kansas GOP to consider throttling state high court after abortion vote went against them
After a majority of Kansans rejected a constitutional amendment to remove a state-level right to abortion and voted to retain state Supreme Court justices likely to uphold that precedent, Republican lawmakers against abortion aren't giving up the fight just yet. Next year, the state legislature is poised to consider a...
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
