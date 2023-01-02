ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

Judge Rules Elimination of Cash Bail in SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional, Kankakee State's Attorney Says

(NBC Chicago) — A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most of Illinois. According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the 65 counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Georgia Supreme Court upholds email agreement to delay death-row execution

ATLANTA — An agreement reached by email constitutes a valid contract the state must uphold, even if that means delaying the execution of a person on death row, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday. The email was an agreement between defense lawyers and the state Attorney General’s office that capital cases would not move forward during the covid pandemic unless certain conditions were met. One result was a delay...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"An absolute disaster": Hochul nominates anti-choice, anti-union judge to lead New York's top court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Days after dozens of law professors joined several rights advocacy groups in warning New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that nominating Judge Hector LaSalle to the state's top judicial seat would "take our state's law in the wrong direction," the Democratic governor announced that she'd chosen the conservative judge as the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.
The Associated Press

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request. McLaughlin spoke quietly with a spiritual adviser at her side as the fatal dose of pentobarbital was injected. McLaughlin breathed heavily a couple of times, then shut her eyes. She was pronounced dead a few minutes later. “I am sorry for what I did,” McLaughlin said in a final, written, statement. “I am a loving and caring person.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WNCT

Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
WASHINGTON STATE
WCIA

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
13 WHAM

State Supreme Court judge in Rochester rules NYS Red Flag law unconstitutional

Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Moran ruled last week that one of the state's strongest gun laws is unconstitutional. The Extreme Risk Protection Order law, also known as the Red Flag law, allows law enforcement to temporarily seize a person's guns based on someone else making a written allegation in a petition to a judge that the person poses a harm to themself or others.
ROCHESTER, NY
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Shadow Docket Is Showing -- Once Again -- Its Contempt For Consistency When It Stands In The Way Of Their Political Goals

The emperor has no clothes — or to be more precise the Supreme Court has no consistency. The latest kick to the gut of the Court’s legitimacy came yesterday via the shadow docket — because of course. In Arizona et al. v. Alejandro Mayorkas et al., the Court held in a 5-4 decision that Title 42, a Trump era public health policy that allowed migrants to be expelled quickly from the country during the COVID-19 crisis, could not be lifted during the appeal of a lower court’s decision to end the policy.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

