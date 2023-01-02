Read full article on original website
BBC
Gambia officer Sanna Fadera's sister denies he plotted coup attempt
A sister of the alleged ringleader of a failed coup attempt in The Gambia has called for his release, saying he was not involved in any plot to topple President Adama Barrow's government. Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera was arrested a week ago after the government accused him of masterminding an...
Biden Apologizes To African Leaders For 'Unimaginable Cruelty' Of Slavery
Speaking at a US-Africa leadership summit hosted in Washington D.C., Biden expressed regret for America's 'original sin:' the enslavement of millions of people.
Angolan court orders seizure of dos Santos's assets - Lusa news agency
LISBON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Angola's Supreme Court has ordered the "preventive" seizure of assets worth around $1 billion held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the southern African country's former president, Portugal's Lusa news agency said on Tuesday.
Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister
Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, viewed unfavorably by many in the business community, as his finance minister. Despite some of the reluctance towards Haddad, the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange's Ibovespa index was up Friday by 0.5% after the names of the future ministers were announced.
KEYT
France’s African ex-soldiers win last battle – over pensions
PARIS (AP) — Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights. The decision to make claiming their pensions easier follows a years-long campaign on behalf of the “Tirailleurs Sénégalais,” who were recruited from Senegal and other former French colonies in sub-Saharan Africa. It also coincides with a movie release in France highlighting the sacrifices that African soldiers made on bloody French battlefields in World War I.
dallasexpress.com
Leftist Lula Sworn in as Brazil’s President
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva officially became president of Brazil Sunday after defeating former president Jair Bolsonaro in an October runoff election. This is the third time Lula — the leader of the left-wing Workers’ Party — has been elected president. In his opening address, he spoke in an optimistic tone to his country’s legislature after signing the documents necessary to codify his presidency.
France 24
Burkina Faso's military junta asks France to recall ambassador
Burkina Faso's military junta has asked France to recall its ambassador, authorities said Monday, amid a surge in anti-French sentiment as the West African country moves to develop closer ties with Russia. Government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo confirmed to the Associated Press that Ambassador Luc Hallade was asked to leave, but...
Brazil's Lula sworn in as president while predecessor Bolsonaro leaves country
Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro's administration will be held to account.Lula is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro's reelection bid. His return to power marks the culmination of a political comeback that is thrilling supporters and enraging opponents in a fiercely polarized nation."Our message to Brazil is one of hope and reconstruction," Lula said in a speech in Congress' Lower House after signing the document that formally instates...
kalkinemedia.com
DR Congo recalls ambassador to France over suspected graft
The Democratic Republic of Congo has recalled its ambassador to France over suspected "financial misappropriation" in running its embassy in Paris, a letter verified by AFP has shown. Isabel Machik Ruth Tshombe, who had held the post since January 2022, on Saturday rejected the allegations. Tshombe has been ordered to...
Lula returns to office in Brazil
Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva returned to Brazil's presidency on Sunday, starting a third term after serving between 2003 and 2010, CNN reports. Former President Jair Bolsonaro, defeated by Lula in an October election, left the South American nation for Florida on Friday, after fueling threats of violence with baseless allegations about electoral problems, writes BBC. Lula took the oath of office promising to fight hunger, poverty, and racism, and rebuild a country in "terrible ruins." The left-wing leader was in jail on corruption charges when Bolsonaro took office in 2019, but the conviction was later overturned. Lula blamed Bolsonaro's far-right policies for many of the country's problems, and said those who made mistakes under Bolsonaro would "answer for their errors."
POLITICO
Lula set for inauguration to preside over polarized Brazil
Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in Sunday in the capital, Brasilia, and assume office for the third time, marking the culmination of a political comeback sure to thrill supporters and enrage opponents in a fiercely polarized nation. But Lula’s presidency is unlikely to...
kalkinemedia.com
Mauritius, UK open talks on status of contested islands
Britain and Mauritius have begun talks on the sovereignty of the disputed Chagos archipelago, the Mauritian prime minister announced Sunday. Mauritius claims the remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean in full but it is administered by Britain, which has a joint military base there with the United States. "The latest...
kalkinemedia.com
Mali avoids sanctions over detention of Ivorian soldiers
West African leaders will not go through with a threat to sanction Mali for jailing 46 Ivorian soldiers, the regional ECOWAS bloc said Wednesday, adding it will give time for Togo's mediation in the diplomatic spat to bear fruit. Malian authorities detained the Ivorian troops after they arrived at Bamako...
kalkinemedia.com
Togo president visits Mali amid Ivorian soldier row
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, who is mediating in a diplomatic row over 46 Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali, paid a "friendly working visit" to Bamako Wednesday, the Malian presidency said in a statement. A Malian court last month sentenced the troops, accused of being "mercenaries", to 20 years in prison,...
kalkinemedia.com
Gambia charges two civilians, police officer in coup bid
The Gambian government on Tuesday charged two civilians and a police officer in connection with an alleged coup attempt, a government spokesperson said in a statement. Civilians Mustapha Jabbi and Saikuba Jabbi and Sub-inspector Fakebba Jawara of The Gambia Police Force were arrested on Friday and charged with concealment of treason and conspiracy to commit a felony.
US News and World Report
U.S. Cuts off Burkina Faso From Africa Duty-Free Trade Program
(Reuters) - The United States has dropped Burkina Faso from its AGOA trade preference program citing deep concerns over "unconstitutional change" in government in the West African country, the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said on Sunday. Frustrations over the government's inability to curb an Islamist insurgency spurred two military...
