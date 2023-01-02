Read full article on original website
Related
Pope Benedict XVI obituary
In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death
Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
Pope Benedict XVI's Life in Photos
Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies.
Pope Benedict's last words, according to his bedside nurse
Pope Benedict XVI's last words, spoken in Italian on his death bed on Dec. 31, were recorded by his attending nurse, according to Vatican reports.
Final farewell to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: Eyewitness News in Vatican City
Eyewitness News reporter Mike Marza is in Vatican City for the final farewell to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to...
Pope Benedict funeral details announced
Pope Francis praised Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s “acute and gentle thought” as he presided over a packed Wednesday general audience in the Vatican, while thousands of people paid tribute to the former pope on the final day of public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.
Former Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral
The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at the age of 95, began Monday in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral later this week.
AOL Corp
Death of former Pope Benedict overshadows New Year at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict. Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as the body of...
Pope Benedict's secretary soon to publish inside story of his papacy, 'Nothing but the Truth'
Archbishop Georg Gänswein, prefect of the papal household and personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, will be publishing an inside account of the late pontiff's time at the Vatican.
US News and World Report
Pope Francis Praises Benedict as Vatican Prepares for Funeral
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Wednesday served up a surreal moment in which a living pope spoke to some of the faithful in one part of the tiny city-state while others a short distance way were honouring a deceased former pontiff. Pope Francis held his general audience in...
Thousands flock to Vatican to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state
Thousands of people have descended upon the Vatican City this week to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI during his lying-in-state in St Peter’s Basilica.The former pontiff died on Saturday, 31 December, aged 95.More than 135,000 people flocked to the Vatican by Wednesday, the third day of Benedict’s lying-in-state.Benedict’s funeral, which will be similar to that of a reigning pope, will be held on Thursday.The ceremony will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralMourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's BasilicaVatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral
'The pope is gone': Catholics gather at Vatican City to mourn Pope Benedict's death
“He’s with God now, and that’s what’s important,” said Althea Reyes, a nun who was in St. Peter’s Square when she learned of Benedict's death.
Guide to the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict on Thursday
VATICAN CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will preside at a funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square on Thursday for his predecessor former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95.
Pope Benedict XVI has passed away at the age of 95
Pope Benedict XVI, hosted by the 316th Wing and the Air Force District of WashingtonPhoto byWikimedia Commons. The late Pope Benedict XVI has passed away. The former pope had major health issues, and physicians helped him sleep at night. The first pope to step down in recent decades, former Pope Benedict XVI, passed away at 95.
Comments / 0