In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to...
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict. Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as the body of...
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Wednesday served up a surreal moment in which a living pope spoke to some of the faithful in one part of the tiny city-state while others a short distance way were honouring a deceased former pontiff. Pope Francis held his general audience in...
Thousands of people have descended upon the Vatican City this week to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI during his lying-in-state in St Peter’s Basilica.The former pontiff died on Saturday, 31 December, aged 95.More than 135,000 people flocked to the Vatican by Wednesday, the third day of Benedict’s lying-in-state.Benedict’s funeral, which will be similar to that of a reigning pope, will be held on Thursday.The ceremony will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralMourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's BasilicaVatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral
Pope Benedict XVI, hosted by the 316th Wing and the Air Force District of WashingtonPhoto byWikimedia Commons. The late Pope Benedict XVI has passed away. The former pope had major health issues, and physicians helped him sleep at night. The first pope to step down in recent decades, former Pope Benedict XVI, passed away at 95.

