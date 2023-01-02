Read full article on original website
Woman Refuses to Spend Christmas with 'Welcoming Family' of Partner
Should a person ever be permitted to choose where they want to be at Christmas time?. When it comes to Christmas time, there can be a lot of logistics involved in figuring out who should be where, and when. These details can make the season less than enjoyable for some.
I opened the wrapping paper to reveal a yellow cleaning caddy and an apron – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
It was the first time I had met Judy. She was a friend of my then in-laws, and by “friend”, I mean she cleaned their house, so probably knew more about their relationship than they did. Judy was in her 60s, divorced and lived alone in a flat on an estate around the corner from their redbrick cottage. She had two sons but, as a child of divorced parents myself, I knew not to ask where they were.
Utah couple made $150,000 selling wrapping paper online
The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.
This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour
One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
NPR
After celebrating the holidays, maybe it's time to try 'dry January'
OK, we're now on the third day of dry January, for those who celebrate - or more to the point, those who don't. The notion is to avoid alcohol for the month right after the excesses of the holidays. Surely, some people violated dry January at one minute after midnight on New Year's. But Richard de Visser insists you're not too late.
KGET 17
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
psychologytoday.com
It’s the End of the Year (Holidays), as We Know It
Managing the end-of-year holidays can be particularly taxing for adults with ADHD but some targeted coping tips can help. Break down large tasks, like shopping for gifts, into compartmentalized, well-defined tasks. Focus on your strengths and sense of "enough-ness"—that you can be good enough, use your unique strengths, and enjoy...
Win It! A BE KIND. by ellen Winter Subscription Box
Ellen DeGeneres will forever be known as daytime’s queen of extravagant giveaways!. While she bid farewell to her daytime show earlier this year, DeGeneres is still spreading that generosity with her BE KIND. by ellen Winter subscription box!. This season’s winter box includes 6 products worth over $300 from...
thespruce.com
Christmas Is Over, But Now is the Best Time to Buy Advent Calendars
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Christmas might be over, but there’s one holiday-related item left to tick off your list: now is actually the perfect time to buy yourself an advent calendar. Yes, the official advent period is over, but the items inside these finds are handy all year long. There’s no need to miss out on some great products—some of which are now available at a steep discount.
Save These Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas by New England Families
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You know, I really feel for parents these days. I mean, I never had an Elf on the Shelf growing up. That was not a thing....
momcollective.com
Dreading the Darkness After the Holiday Lights Come Down
We all get caught up in the holidays. We try so hard each year to make them perfect. We decorate the house inside and out, cook, bake, and picture take! Somewhere halfway through the month, it may seem like a burden. All that time feels wasted shopping, fighting crowds at the mall, standing for endless hours on the Santa line. But what happens after the holiday?
