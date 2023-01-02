Read full article on original website
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency and drivers are being asked to stay off the roads as a major series of storms carried by an atmospheric river is dropping massive amounts of rain across a wide swath of California from Los Angeles to the Oregon border.
A major storm known as an atmospheric river is drenching parts of California and causing flooding. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
The series of rain and snow storms buffeting California this month contains lessons for politicians, if they pay attention.
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bomb cyclone set to hit Northern California tomorrow. A bomb cyclone is forecast to hit the West Coast Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services said state and local agencies are still working nonstop to recover from earlier storms as they prepare for the next one.
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
As another atmospheric river barrels toward the Bay Area, it's time to batten down the hatches. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself from this severe weather. Pack an emergency "go bag" If your area is prone to flooding and you need to evacuate quickly, the National Weather Service advises people to pack...
An earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, causing power outages and damage, officials said. The New Year's Day earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4, struck about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County just after 10:30 a.m. local time (1:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Sacramento — About 600 people alive today can't have children because California's government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. But after a year of searching,...
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo...
Southern California beachfront property that was taken from a Black couple through eminent domain a century ago and returned to their heirs last year will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, officials said Tuesday. The heirs' decision to sell what was once known as Bruce's...
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students, was extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho. New body cam video shows him being pulled over during his cross-country trip to his parents home for the holidays. Danya Bacchus reports.
Pennsylvania law enforcement officials held a news conference to release details about the arrest last week of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Watch their full remarks.
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students will be extradited to Idaho after he waived his extradition rights in Pennsylvania. CBS News correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
The driver of a Tesla that went off a cliff in Northern California has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. First responders said it was a miracle that the driver, his wife and two children all survived the 250-foot fall without life-threatening injuries.
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
Oklahoma has reached settlements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid manufacturer totaling more than $226 million, state officials announced Wednesday. Including the new settlements with drugmaker Allergan and pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Oklahoma has received more than $900 million from opioid makers and distributors to help address the state's opioid crisis.
Unless Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin's attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. An online petition...
