California State

mynspr.org

Bomb cyclone | Rio Dell quake | Snow pack survey

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bomb cyclone set to hit Northern California tomorrow. A bomb cyclone is forecast to hit the West Coast Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services said state and local agencies are still working nonstop to recover from earlier storms as they prepare for the next one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBUR

Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California, causing outages and damage

An earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, causing power outages and damage, officials said. The New Year's Day earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4, struck about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell in Humboldt County just after 10:30 a.m. local time (1:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Suspect in student murders extradited to Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students, was extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho. New body cam video shows him being pulled over during his cross-country trip to his parents home for the holidays. Danya Bacchus reports.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Father arrested for allegedly intentionally driving Tesla off cliff

The driver of a Tesla that went off a cliff in Northern California has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. First responders said it was a miracle that the driver, his wife and two children all survived the 250-foot fall without life-threatening injuries.
CBS News

Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Oklahoma reaches 4 new opioid settlements totaling more than $226 million

Oklahoma has reached settlements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid manufacturer totaling more than $226 million, state officials announced Wednesday. Including the new settlements with drugmaker Allergan and pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Oklahoma has received more than $900 million from opioid makers and distributors to help address the state's opioid crisis.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

