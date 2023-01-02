ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

NBC Golf officially announces staff changes for 2023 PGA Tour coverage

New year, new NBC … or something like that. On Tuesday afternoon, the network officially announced its PGA Tour broadcast lineup for 2023, confirming a slew of staffing changes that had been reported in recent weeks. The network’s announcement comes ahead of this weekend’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first broadcast coverage of the new calendar year for NBC.
thestockdork.com

The 6 Best Golf Stocks To Buy Now

Market data suggests that the golf sector could be worth $11.1 billion by 2030, and those looking to invest may be wondering, what are the best golf stocks to buy right now? Below we’ve put together a list of stocks that we believe could be perfectly positioned to benefit from that growth.
golfmagic.com

Best Pitch Mark Repairers for Golf: Your guide to the best divot repair tools

It’s a common misconception that many golfers believe pitch marks are only made by low handicap players and professionals, when in fact, pitch marks – or those dents that balls leave in the greens – can be made by golfers of all abilities. This is especially true...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: TaylorMade's new Stealth 2 drivers added to USGA Conforming Driver list

The first Monday after New Year’s Day is always busy in the golf equipment world because the United States Golf Association and the R&A typically add several new clubs to their Conforming Driver lists. With the PGA Tour set to hold its first event in Hawaii starting on Thursday, manufacturers want staff players to start using the clubs that will go on sale in the days and weeks ahead.
Golf.com

Want to add some serious power off the tee? Try this

You slice. You lack power. It’s tough to score with this double whammy of limitations. I can take a good guess at what’s happening: You’re opening your body at setup. Worse yet, you’re doing it without knowing. It’s a natural tendency because of the fact that you play the ball forward in your stance and tee the ball up. So there’s a positive: Your short, slice-y drives aren’t really your fault!
golfmagic.com

6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...

If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
Golf.com

This soft and stretchy sweatshirt is perfect for both practice and lounging

With winter now in full force, sometimes all you want to do is feel cozy. But even in today’s work-from-home reality, staying in your pajamas all day often just isn’t an option. That’s when a top like Johnnie-O’s Pamlico Raglan Sweatshirt really comes in clutch. It’s...
golfmagic.com

LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko enters 2023 a married woman!

Two-time major champion and two-time CME Group Tour champion Lydia Ko married her fiance Jun Chung on December 30, starting the new year in perfect fashion. Five-time major winner Yani Tseng shared images of the special day on her Instagram page as Ko and her partner capped off a memorable year with a spectacular wedding at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul.
