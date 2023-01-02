ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

OBITUARY: Mary Frances (Chichelli) Bianchi

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago
Mary Frances (Chichelli) Bianchi, 83, of Springfield, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her home.

Mary was born December 21, 1939, in Rochester, NY to the late Mike and Ruth Chichelli.

She was a homemaker and a communicant of the Catholic faith. Mary enjoyed shopping, cooking, and cleaning her home. What she loved in life the most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchild: Nicholas Kessler and by her sister: Jeannie Micalizzi.

Mary is survived by her husband of 64 years: Lou Bianchi of Springfield, by her sons and daughters-in-law: Louis and Barbara Bianchi of South Carolina, Joe and Sonya Bianchi of Georgia, John and Ashley Bianchi of Springfield, by her daughter and son-in-law: Corinne and John Kessler of Rochester, NY, by her grandchildren: Jessica, Jaclyn, Kristin, Nicole, John, Taylor, Kylie, and Austin, by her great-grandchildren: Joey, Jase, Jake, Nicholas, Joshua, Hailey, and Jackson, by her brother: Mike Chichelli of Florida, and by her sisters: Shirley Russotti and Carol Randazzo both of Florida.

A time of visitation, in celebration of Mary’s life, will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. at the Robertson County Funeral.

Robertson County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

