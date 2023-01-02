ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

OBITUARY: Glenn Allen

By Jennifer Haley
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 2 days ago
Glenn Allen, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home, with his wife and daughter by his side.

Glenn was born January 25, 1946, in Russellville, KY to the late Emerson Knox and Marie Etheridge Allen.

He previously worked for Don Porter Equipment, Keith Circle Steel, and then became the owner and operator of Glenn Allen Service and Repair. Glenn could tell you anything you needed to know and more about a Massey Ferguson.

He was a longtime member of Mt. Denson Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Glenn enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors, old war movies, watching his birdfeeders, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed listening to gospel and country music, especially the Gaither’s, George Jones, and Elvis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Phyllis Cottrell and by his brother: Van Allen.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 37 years: Joy Fyke Allen of Springfield, by his daughters and sons-in-law: Glenda and Chucky Norris of Springfield, Holly and Craig Martin of Huntsville, AL, by his sons and daughters-in-law: Jackie and Cindy Allen of Franklin, KY, Chris and Michelle Allen of Franklin, KY, Trevor and Ashley Reddick of Kodak, TN, by his grandchildren: Brandy (David) Dorman, Charlsie Norris, Dakota (Amanda) Norris, Tylar Allen, Dakota (BJ) Allen, Weston, Addison, and Hudson Reddick, and Aleczander Martin, by his 5 great-grandchildren, by his brother: Wynn (Gayle) Allen, by his sisters: Connie Allen and Rita Archer, and by his sisters-in-law: Glenda Allen and Patsy Fyke.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with his grandson, Dakota Norris officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

