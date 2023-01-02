Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Zoetic Stage and Arsht Center to present American Rhapsody
Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of American Rhapsody, an epic yet intimate exploration of the evolution of one family throughout the last half of the 20th Century into the turbulence of today and well beyond. Written...
communitynewspapers.com
Paramount Miami lights skyline during celebration of Hanukkah
In celebration of Hanukkah this year, Paramount Miami set new global records with the “World’s Tallest Electronic Menorah,” “World’s Tallest Spinning Digital Dreidels,” and “World’s Largest LED Array of Six-Pointed Jewish Stars.” All record-setting feats lit the skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami. Throughout the eight-nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, Paramount was illuminated from 5 to 7 a.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to midnight every half hour in honor of the holiday.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Jewish Film Festival 2023
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Antisemitism has always been front and center for Jewish people, but rarely has it felt so present as it has recently. As Jason Zinoman brilliantly wrote in the New York Times, “Antisemitism has such a long, violent history that it seems absurd to claim it is getting worse. Compared with when?” Between Elon Musk, Ye, Kyrie Irving and daily social media, Jewish people may not control show business, but they cannot escape it either.
communitynewspapers.com
New Year, new things to do at The Gardens
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Saturdays – January 7, March 25, April 8 | 3:00 p.m. | www.pinecrestgardens.org/puppet. Join us for a three-act show featuring different puppet show genres including the presentation of the enchanted horse story extracted from the work of the 1001 nights fairy tale, performed through music and puppet animation. The show’s characters will spark imagination and curiosity about the characters live. Pick from one of three Saturday matinee shows.
communitynewspapers.com
72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival returns to UM campus, Jan. 14-15
The 72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is set to return, Jan. 14-15, bringing more than 175 juried fine art exhibitors to the beautiful University of Miami campus. Recognized as one of South Florida’s leading art shows, the festival attracts acclaimed artists from all over the country, and awards more than $20,000 in prizes to exhibiting artists. The two-day outdoor festival is hosted, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in front of the Watsco Center, and admission to the festival is free, thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Ussery Automotive Group/ Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.
communitynewspapers.com
Holiday season events winding down; Happy 2023!
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The holidays are almost over, concluding with Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. It has been a busier-than-usual season for most of us. 2022 closed with some spectacular events including the Villagers Historic House Tour on Dec. 10; Jr. OB Parade, Dec. 11, followed by Jr. OB tennis and basketball tournaments, Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run, Night Garden that runs through January at Fairchild, the December 30 Orange Bowl Game, and the list goes on with lots of holiday parties.
communitynewspapers.com
Club Studio, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Luli Fama join Miami Worldcenter
This slideshow requires JavaScript. An enticing collection of shops and dining spots in Miami continues to take shape with three new national retail and restaurant tenants coming to Miami Worldcenter, the $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development transforming the heart of Downtown Miami. The development’s ownership has completed leases with a...
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
communitynewspapers.com
Santa and his elves bring holiday cheer to local kids
Coral Gables Woman’s Club members recently celebrated their annual party for the children that they treat at the club’s free children’s dental clinic. This year’s party with the children and their families was bigger and better than ever with a deejau who interacted with the attendees while they enjoyed food, drinks and tasty desserts.
communitynewspapers.com
Brazilian esports organization Furia launches venue in Miami’s Wynwood
Brazilian esports organization Furia has expanded its presence in the United States by launching a new venue in Miami’s trendy and eclectic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,200-square-foot venue, defined by co-founder André Akkari as the “Furia Experience,” features a LAN house for multiplayer gaming, a clothing shop and a stage for esports fans to watch Furia games/matches live. With this expansion, Furia looks to bring the unique brand of competitive gaming entertainment to the U.S. market and grow the community of passionate gamers.
communitynewspapers.com
City of Miami named LEED Gold and recognized for its resilience
The City of Miami recently announced that it has achieved LEED Gold certification. The city is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Natalia Pineda
Westminster Christian School senior Natalia Pineda started a community service project called Smiles4AllMiami. It’s also a club at Westminster. “I started it my sophomore year,” she says. “A lot of homeless people and people in Miami did not have access to a lot of dental products like toothbrushes and toothpaste. I did research and learned toothbrushes need to be replaced often.”
communitynewspapers.com
Biltmore Hotel to host Jr. Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6
The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, has announced it will host the 59th Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6. More than 70 of the best junior golfers from around the globe are expected to compete for the 2023...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Foster Grandparent Program celebrates half century
During December, Miami Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) commemorated 50 years of the Foster Grandparent Program and the many dedicated foster grandparents who have volunteered decades of service to the community. The program provides grants to organizations that engage residents ages 55 and older in volunteer...
communitynewspapers.com
Homestead to Host Annual Community Breakfast Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
WHAT: Homestead – Florida City Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast. WHEN: Friday, January 13, 2023, 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM. WHERE: Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, Florida 33030. Nearly sixty years after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I Have...
communitynewspapers.com
M-DCPS Magnet programs offer students a world of choices
When it comes to educational opportunity and innovation, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is leading the country as one of the most innovative and progressive school districts with more than 370 distinct magnet programs available for students in over 100 public schools throughout the county. M-DCPS Magnet programs foster diverse...
communitynewspapers.com
Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr. elected Florida Bar president-elect designate
Miami attorney Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr., a veteran Board of Governors member and past Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) president, has become president-elect designate of The Florida Bar after being elected without opposition. Sanchez-Medina will be sworn in as president-elect at the annual Florida Bar Convention on June 23, when current...
communitynewspapers.com
Generous donation to help Pinecrest Police with Active Shooter Training
This slideshow requires JavaScript. These days it’s so important for every community to be ready for gun violence and that includes our own backyard. The Pinecrest Police Department is getting some help to plan for one of these worst-case scenarios with stepped-up active shooter training. The Moskowitz Family Foundation donated $65,000 for police firearms and active shooter firearm simulation training equipment and the accompanying accessories. The Moskowitz Family Foundation was presented with the 2022 Village of Pinecrest Police Citizen Award, for their dedication and important contributions to the Pinecrest Police.
communitynewspapers.com
Nearly 200 Guns Collected in 2021 During Miramar Police’s Guns for Funds Buyback Program
The Miramar Police Department will stage another Guns for Funds buyback drive after a successful haul of nearly 200 guns voluntarily turned in 2021. The event will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10am-2pm at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church located at 2000 South State Road 7, Miramar, FL 33023.
Comments / 0