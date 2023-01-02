ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Zoetic Stage and Arsht Center to present American Rhapsody

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present the world premiere of American Rhapsody, an epic yet intimate exploration of the evolution of one family throughout the last half of the 20th Century into the turbulence of today and well beyond. Written...
MIAMI, FL
Paramount Miami lights skyline during celebration of Hanukkah

In celebration of Hanukkah this year, Paramount Miami set new global records with the “World’s Tallest Electronic Menorah,” “World’s Tallest Spinning Digital Dreidels,” and “World’s Largest LED Array of Six-Pointed Jewish Stars.” All record-setting feats lit the skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami. Throughout the eight-nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, Paramount was illuminated from 5 to 7 a.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to midnight every half hour in honor of the holiday.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Jewish Film Festival 2023

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Antisemitism has always been front and center for Jewish people, but rarely has it felt so present as it has recently. As Jason Zinoman brilliantly wrote in the New York Times, “Antisemitism has such a long, violent history that it seems absurd to claim it is getting worse. Compared with when?” Between Elon Musk, Ye, Kyrie Irving and daily social media, Jewish people may not control show business, but they cannot escape it either.
MIAMI, FL
New Year, new things to do at The Gardens

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Saturdays – January 7, March 25, April 8 | 3:00 p.m. | www.pinecrestgardens.org/puppet. Join us for a three-act show featuring different puppet show genres including the presentation of the enchanted horse story extracted from the work of the 1001 nights fairy tale, performed through music and puppet animation. The show’s characters will spark imagination and curiosity about the characters live. Pick from one of three Saturday matinee shows.
MIAMI, FL
72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival returns to UM campus, Jan. 14-15

The 72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is set to return, Jan. 14-15, bringing more than 175 juried fine art exhibitors to the beautiful University of Miami campus. Recognized as one of South Florida’s leading art shows, the festival attracts acclaimed artists from all over the country, and awards more than $20,000 in prizes to exhibiting artists. The two-day outdoor festival is hosted, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in front of the Watsco Center, and admission to the festival is free, thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Ussery Automotive Group/ Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.
MIAMI, FL
Holiday season events winding down; Happy 2023!

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The holidays are almost over, concluding with Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. It has been a busier-than-usual season for most of us. 2022 closed with some spectacular events including the Villagers Historic House Tour on Dec. 10; Jr. OB Parade, Dec. 11, followed by Jr. OB tennis and basketball tournaments, Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run, Night Garden that runs through January at Fairchild, the December 30 Orange Bowl Game, and the list goes on with lots of holiday parties.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Club Studio, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Luli Fama join Miami Worldcenter

This slideshow requires JavaScript. An enticing collection of shops and dining spots in Miami continues to take shape with three new national retail and restaurant tenants coming to Miami Worldcenter, the $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development transforming the heart of Downtown Miami. The development’s ownership has completed leases with a...
MIAMI, FL
Santa and his elves bring holiday cheer to local kids

Coral Gables Woman’s Club members recently celebrated their annual party for the children that they treat at the club’s free children’s dental clinic. This year’s party with the children and their families was bigger and better than ever with a deejau who interacted with the attendees while they enjoyed food, drinks and tasty desserts.
CORAL GABLES, FL
Brazilian esports organization Furia launches venue in Miami’s Wynwood

Brazilian esports organization Furia has expanded its presence in the United States by launching a new venue in Miami’s trendy and eclectic Wynwood neighborhood. The 5,200-square-foot venue, defined by co-founder André Akkari as the “Furia Experience,” features a LAN house for multiplayer gaming, a clothing shop and a stage for esports fans to watch Furia games/matches live. With this expansion, Furia looks to bring the unique brand of competitive gaming entertainment to the U.S. market and grow the community of passionate gamers.
MIAMI, FL
City of Miami named LEED Gold and recognized for its resilience

The City of Miami recently announced that it has achieved LEED Gold certification. The city is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
MIAMI, FL
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16

The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Positive people in Pinecrest : Natalia Pineda

Westminster Christian School senior Natalia Pineda started a community service project called Smiles4AllMiami. It’s also a club at Westminster. “I started it my sophomore year,” she says. “A lot of homeless people and people in Miami did not have access to a lot of dental products like toothbrushes and toothpaste. I did research and learned toothbrushes need to be replaced often.”
PINECREST, FL
Miami-Dade Foster Grandparent Program celebrates half century

During December, Miami Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) commemorated 50 years of the Foster Grandparent Program and the many dedicated foster grandparents who have volunteered decades of service to the community. The program provides grants to organizations that engage residents ages 55 and older in volunteer...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
M-DCPS Magnet programs offer students a world of choices

When it comes to educational opportunity and innovation, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is leading the country as one of the most innovative and progressive school districts with more than 370 distinct magnet programs available for students in over 100 public schools throughout the county. M-DCPS Magnet programs foster diverse...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr. elected Florida Bar president-elect designate

Miami attorney Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr., a veteran Board of Governors member and past Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) president, has become president-elect designate of The Florida Bar after being elected without opposition. Sanchez-Medina will be sworn in as president-elect at the annual Florida Bar Convention on June 23, when current...
MIAMI, FL
Generous donation to help Pinecrest Police with Active Shooter Training

This slideshow requires JavaScript. These days it’s so important for every community to be ready for gun violence and that includes our own backyard. The Pinecrest Police Department is getting some help to plan for one of these worst-case scenarios with stepped-up active shooter training. The Moskowitz Family Foundation donated $65,000 for police firearms and active shooter firearm simulation training equipment and the accompanying accessories. The Moskowitz Family Foundation was presented with the 2022 Village of Pinecrest Police Citizen Award, for their dedication and important contributions to the Pinecrest Police.
PINECREST, FL

