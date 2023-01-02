Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO