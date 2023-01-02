Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
4-star wide receiver Raymond Cottrell flips commitment from Georgia to Texas A&M
The Georgia Bulldogs retooled their wide receiver room this offseason by signing three wide receivers from the high school ranks and landing two more from the transfer portal. With the Bulldogs loading up at the position, the team’s remaining commitment at the position has decided to head elsewhere. Four-star...
Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four
Could the Seminoles add another transfer along the offensive line?
Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement
Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?
The Seminoles had seven prospects in the 2023 class decommit throughout the recruiting cycle.
Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made all the difference for elite recruit Tausili Akana
The recruiting battle for Tausili Akana rolled into the final hours ahead of Signing Day. Interestingly enough, in the end, it was longtime front-runner Oklahoma trying to chase down Texas in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attempt. “I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that...
BREAKING: DBs coach Marcus Woodson moving on from Florida State for Arkansas
The Seminoles will have to replace at least one on-field position coach this offseason.
Report: Louisville Hires Georgia Southern's Richard Owens as Next OL Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm is one step closer to finalizing his first assistant coaching staff as the head coach of the Louisville football program, and another former Cardinal is coming home in the process. Louisville has hired Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens to the same position with...
Miami Hurricanes announce plans for 7-story football operations center
The Miami Hurricanes intend to be the next Florida program to build a football operations center. The Hurricanes announced Wednesday that they plan to build what they call a “forever home” for the program: a seven-story, 172,000-square-foot palace on campus. The expected cost and projected timeline were not...
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Auburn offer 2024 defensive lineman out of Georgia
Auburn’s 2024 recruiting efforts continue. The Tigers have offered 2024 recruit Michai Borieau on Tuesday according to his Twitter account. Borieau is a defensive lineman out of Georgia and has been offered by a number of marquee programs thus far. Borieau hasn’t been rated by 247Sports this soon in...
Michigan fends off Penn State’s comeback attempt
Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points to guide Michigan past Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday in Big Ten action from Ann
Hot Board Szn: Possible cornerback coach candidates for FSU
Florida State is embarking on its fourth coaching change in as many offseasons under Mike Norvell as the Seminoles will look to replace defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Woodson is expected to take a similar position at Arkansas. Coincidentally, Woodson was hired by FSU to replace the first departure under...
PHOTOS: Nick Saban introduced as Alabama Football HC in 2007
On Jan. 4, 2007, Nick Saban returned to college football after a brief stint in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. Despite vehemently opposing being involved in the Crimson Tide’s search for a new head coach, Saban ultimately had to break the news to Dolphins fans that he was, in fact, taking the Alabama job.
NFL Honors Philadelphia Eagles style: 2022 regular season awards
After a rough holiday season, we end the Philadelphia Eagles’ regular season on a high note. It’s been a rough couple of weeks. Confidence has now been replaced by concern, but all hope isn’t lost. One win by the Philadelphia Eagles will change everything. One more win will be the 14th. That will be a franchise record. That will also ensure Philly the NFC East’s crown and home-field advantage through the postseason. With that being said, we should all be happy right?
Expectations hopeful but ambigous pre Cormani McClain Jan 15 announcement
Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain remains committed to the Miami football program ahead of his January 15 announcement. The college destination for Cormani McClain has remained ambiguous since he skipped his own National Signing Day ceremony last month. McClain does not speak to the media often. During the Under Armour All-American...
