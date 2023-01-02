ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement

Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Hot Board Szn: Possible cornerback coach candidates for FSU

Florida State is embarking on its fourth coaching change in as many offseasons under Mike Norvell as the Seminoles will look to replace defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Woodson is expected to take a similar position at Arkansas. Coincidentally, Woodson was hired by FSU to replace the first departure under...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

NFL Honors Philadelphia Eagles style: 2022 regular season awards

After a rough holiday season, we end the Philadelphia Eagles’ regular season on a high note. It’s been a rough couple of weeks. Confidence has now been replaced by concern, but all hope isn’t lost. One win by the Philadelphia Eagles will change everything. One more win will be the 14th. That will be a franchise record. That will also ensure Philly the NFC East’s crown and home-field advantage through the postseason. With that being said, we should all be happy right?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

