A change of ownership at Great Bend Tarp & Upholstery
Prior to opening his own business, Clayton Noffsinger worked at Guthrie Trailer Sales. Working in the business, Noffsinger knew a little bit about tarps. Bob Gorman, owner of Gorman Tarps in Great Bend, educated Noffsinger more on the tarp industry. Gorman Tarps sold and left town, leaving open an opportunity...
🎙 Post Podcast: Grow Hays' Williams shares updates on 2023 area projects
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares updates on some of what 2023 will bring to Ellis County.
GoFundMe organized to help family of slain FHSU student-athlete
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Daniel Howard, the Fort Hays State University student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma City on Jan. 1. "We want to give Daniel the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes," wrote organizer Stephanie Howard.
🎙 Preparations underway for Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper, Bazaar
The annual Holy Family Elementary Chili Supper and Bazar is set for the end of January, but while the fundraiser will once again bring the community together to support the school, organizers have made some changes to the annual event. “We're changing from dinner to lunch, so it will be...
67 area organizations granted $424K by Heartland Community Foundation in 2022
As 2022 wraps up, the Hays-based Heartland Community Foundation would like to take a moment to thank donors and supporters and share our fiscal year 2022 granting highlights and a new 15-year grantmaking total. The Heartland Community Foundation proudly granted $424,772 in fiscal year 2022 to 67 organizations for 129...
Hays PD activity log, Dec. 18 to 24
The Hays Police Department responded to 52 calls from Dec. 18-24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Cafeteria is closed, but mouths to feed on Barton’s campus
Final exams wrapped up in early December at Barton Community College, and the last official day of the fall semester was Dec. 8. From the student’s perspective, the Great Bend campus shuts down, including the cafeteria. For those students competing in winter athletics, like basketball, they return to campus before the rest of the student population to begin practices. Fall sports deal with a similar situation when athletes arrive to school in the summer before classes start.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men look for sweep on mid-Missouri road trip
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State heads to Jefferson City, Mo. on Monday (Jan. 2) for its first of two contests this season with Lincoln University. FHSU enters at 9-3 overall on the season and sits in a tie for third in the MIAA standings at 4-2. Lincoln enters the contest on at three-game win streak, now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA.
KDHE: 21 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 24 and 30. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Several northwest Kansas counties were removed from the high-incidence category, and Ellis County remains in the substantial...
Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser
An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff
ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
🏈HHS’ Salmans and TMP’s Harris named to Shrine Bowl
Hays High’s Bryce Salmans and TMP’s Kade Harris were named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. The two will be joined on the West team by Hays High Head Coach Tony Crough, who will serve as the head coach of the West. Smith Center’s Cauy Haresnape was...
WIBW
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
Hays veterinarian to be featured on SHPBS' 'Doctors on Call'
BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
Wasinger appointed to Kan. House leadership positions
Speaker-Elect Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, announced that Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, has been named chair of the newly created Legislative Modernization Committee as well as chair/vice chair of the Joint Administrative Rules and Regulations Committee. Wasinger is also a member of the Higher Education Budget and Taxation Committees, as well as...
🏀 Tigers lead wire-to-wire in win over Blue Tigers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State picked swept its two-game road swing to Missouri in conference play with a 66-53 win at Lincoln on Monday (Jan. 2). The Tigers scored the first basket of the game and led the rest of the way, leading by 15 at the half before the final margin settled at 13. FHSU is now 10-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA.
🏀 3-Point barrage lifts Tigers past Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half Monday afternoon (Jan. 2), pouring in a season-high 11 triples before intermission en route to an 85-68 road win over Lincoln. The Tigers (12-4, 7-1 MIAA) finished the game with 12 3-pointers while hitting a season-best 56.4 percent from the floor (31-of-55) and 52.2 percent from behind the arc (12-of-23).
