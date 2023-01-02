ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Great Bend Post

A change of ownership at Great Bend Tarp & Upholstery

Prior to opening his own business, Clayton Noffsinger worked at Guthrie Trailer Sales. Working in the business, Noffsinger knew a little bit about tarps. Bob Gorman, owner of Gorman Tarps in Great Bend, educated Noffsinger more on the tarp industry. Gorman Tarps sold and left town, leaving open an opportunity...
Great Bend Post

Cafeteria is closed, but mouths to feed on Barton’s campus

Final exams wrapped up in early December at Barton Community College, and the last official day of the fall semester was Dec. 8. From the student’s perspective, the Great Bend campus shuts down, including the cafeteria. For those students competing in winter athletics, like basketball, they return to campus before the rest of the student population to begin practices. Fall sports deal with a similar situation when athletes arrive to school in the summer before classes start.
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men look for sweep on mid-Missouri road trip

Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State heads to Jefferson City, Mo. on Monday (Jan. 2) for its first of two contests this season with Lincoln University. FHSU enters at 9-3 overall on the season and sits in a tie for third in the MIAA standings at 4-2. Lincoln enters the contest on at three-game win streak, now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA.
Hays Post

KDHE: 21 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 24 and 30. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Several northwest Kansas counties were removed from the high-incidence category, and Ellis County remains in the substantial...
Hays Post

Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser

An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
Salina Post

Man injured by fall from grain elevator after hours-long standoff

ELLIS COUNTY —Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday the police received a call about a man on the grain elevator in downtown Hays, according to a media release from Hays Police. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker.
WIBW

Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Hays Post

🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
Hays Post

Hays veterinarian to be featured on SHPBS' 'Doctors on Call'

BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
Hays Post

Wasinger appointed to Kan. House leadership positions

Speaker-Elect Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, announced that Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, has been named chair of the newly created Legislative Modernization Committee as well as chair/vice chair of the Joint Administrative Rules and Regulations Committee. Wasinger is also a member of the Higher Education Budget and Taxation Committees, as well as...
Hays Post

🏀 Tigers lead wire-to-wire in win over Blue Tigers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State picked swept its two-game road swing to Missouri in conference play with a 66-53 win at Lincoln on Monday (Jan. 2). The Tigers scored the first basket of the game and led the rest of the way, leading by 15 at the half before the final margin settled at 13. FHSU is now 10-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the MIAA.
Hays Post

🏀 3-Point barrage lifts Tigers past Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half Monday afternoon (Jan. 2), pouring in a season-high 11 triples before intermission en route to an 85-68 road win over Lincoln. The Tigers (12-4, 7-1 MIAA) finished the game with 12 3-pointers while hitting a season-best 56.4 percent from the floor (31-of-55) and 52.2 percent from behind the arc (12-of-23).
Hays Post

Hays Post

