Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
communitynewspapers.com
Seraphic Fire celebrates the new year featuring renowned guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leading an inspiring program of American music.
First-time guest conductor Jason Max Ferdinand leads a program that features contemporary composers breathing new life into traditional themes, melodies, and texts. Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs, for baritone William Warfield and tenor Peter Pears, dresses traditional tunes in 20th-century clothing. Masterpieces by modernist Betty Jackson King and Renaissance man Thomas Tomkins meld with arresting contemporary gems by Ken Burton and Stacy Gibbs, sparkling against a backdrop of bedrock works by William Dawson, Moses Hogan, and Hall Johnson. Seraphic Fire Founder Patrick Dupre Quigley shares his excitement for this program: “What’s truly amazing is that some of this music you will experience has never been recorded.”
communitynewspapers.com
Pure Water Factory Proudly Sponsors 72nd Beaux Art Festival of Art
Pure Water Factory (PWF) is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Arts, taking place January 14-15, 2023, at the University of Miami. “Life is art. Art is life. I never separate it,” states co-owner Elliott James, quoting Chinese contemporary artist, documentarian, and...
communitynewspapers.com
72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival returns to UM campus, Jan. 14-15
The 72nd annual Beaux Arts Festival of Art is set to return, Jan. 14-15, bringing more than 175 juried fine art exhibitors to the beautiful University of Miami campus. Recognized as one of South Florida’s leading art shows, the festival attracts acclaimed artists from all over the country, and awards more than $20,000 in prizes to exhibiting artists. The two-day outdoor festival is hosted, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in front of the Watsco Center, and admission to the festival is free, thanks to the generous support of presenting sponsor Ussery Automotive Group/ Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Jewish Film Festival 2023
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Antisemitism has always been front and center for Jewish people, but rarely has it felt so present as it has recently. As Jason Zinoman brilliantly wrote in the New York Times, “Antisemitism has such a long, violent history that it seems absurd to claim it is getting worse. Compared with when?” Between Elon Musk, Ye, Kyrie Irving and daily social media, Jewish people may not control show business, but they cannot escape it either.
communitynewspapers.com
Paramount Miami lights skyline during celebration of Hanukkah
In celebration of Hanukkah this year, Paramount Miami set new global records with the “World’s Tallest Electronic Menorah,” “World’s Tallest Spinning Digital Dreidels,” and “World’s Largest LED Array of Six-Pointed Jewish Stars.” All record-setting feats lit the skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami. Throughout the eight-nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, Paramount was illuminated from 5 to 7 a.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to midnight every half hour in honor of the holiday.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Carlos Fernandez-Bravo
For Westminster Christian School senior Carlos Fernandez-Bravo, theater is a huge part of his life. In fact, he wants to be a professional actor and plans to major in acting in college. He’s been accepted to one institution for a program that would take him to New York for two...
communitynewspapers.com
Dr. Joy Galliford and Friends of South Florida Music “helping others help others”
Dr. Joy Galliford, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, is focused on making sure that the Christmas Spirit is alive and well through her 4th Annual Santa’s Workshop. In addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, Friends of South Florida Music. provides Dr. Joy’s...
communitynewspapers.com
Historic House Tour highlights ‘gems’ from the Roaring ’20s
George Merrick would have been pleased by the picture-perfect day and the hundreds of history lovers who turned out to tour Gables’ Gems from the Roaring ’20s. During The Villagers Holiday House Tour, participants were treated to an insider’s look at five Coral Gables homes built in the 1920s, including three from Merrick’s famous themed Villages.
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
Holiday season events winding down; Happy 2023!
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The holidays are almost over, concluding with Three Kings Day on Jan. 6, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. It has been a busier-than-usual season for most of us. 2022 closed with some spectacular events including the Villagers Historic House Tour on Dec. 10; Jr. OB Parade, Dec. 11, followed by Jr. OB tennis and basketball tournaments, Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bells Run, Night Garden that runs through January at Fairchild, the December 30 Orange Bowl Game, and the list goes on with lots of holiday parties.
communitynewspapers.com
City of Miami named LEED Gold and recognized for its resilience
The City of Miami recently announced that it has achieved LEED Gold certification. The city is part of a growing group to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
communitynewspapers.com
Club Studio, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Luli Fama join Miami Worldcenter
This slideshow requires JavaScript. An enticing collection of shops and dining spots in Miami continues to take shape with three new national retail and restaurant tenants coming to Miami Worldcenter, the $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development transforming the heart of Downtown Miami. The development’s ownership has completed leases with a...
communitynewspapers.com
Biltmore Hotel to host Jr. Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6
The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark and luxury hotel in the heart of Coral Gables, has announced it will host the 59th Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship, Jan. 3-6. More than 70 of the best junior golfers from around the globe are expected to compete for the 2023...
communitynewspapers.com
A-Rod helps brighten holidays for youngsters in Miami-Dade
Entrepreneur, philanthropist and MLB All Star Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) and A-Rod Corp. once again made the holidays brighter for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade youth members. On Dec. 14 A-Rod presented age-appropriate gifts, provided by A-Rod Corp., to youth members, ages 5 to 17, of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Natalia Pineda
Westminster Christian School senior Natalia Pineda started a community service project called Smiles4AllMiami. It’s also a club at Westminster. “I started it my sophomore year,” she says. “A lot of homeless people and people in Miami did not have access to a lot of dental products like toothbrushes and toothpaste. I did research and learned toothbrushes need to be replaced often.”
communitynewspapers.com
Meet your Pinecrest Police Officers
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Pinecrest Police Department, led by Chief Jason Cohen, was created in 1997 and maintains a Gold Standard credential rating by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Residents and visitors to the Village of Pinecrest should consider that behind each badge is a human being who cares deeply about the community they have sworn to protect with their lives, if necessary.
communitynewspapers.com
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Foster Grandparent Program celebrates half century
During December, Miami Dade County Community Action and Human Services Department (CAHSD) commemorated 50 years of the Foster Grandparent Program and the many dedicated foster grandparents who have volunteered decades of service to the community. The program provides grants to organizations that engage residents ages 55 and older in volunteer...
communitynewspapers.com
Santa and his elves bring holiday cheer to local kids
Coral Gables Woman’s Club members recently celebrated their annual party for the children that they treat at the club’s free children’s dental clinic. This year’s party with the children and their families was bigger and better than ever with a deejau who interacted with the attendees while they enjoyed food, drinks and tasty desserts.
communitynewspapers.com
Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr. elected Florida Bar president-elect designate
Miami attorney Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr., a veteran Board of Governors member and past Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) president, has become president-elect designate of The Florida Bar after being elected without opposition. Sanchez-Medina will be sworn in as president-elect at the annual Florida Bar Convention on June 23, when current...
