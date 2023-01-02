ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Multiple guns stolen from Fenton store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, police tell News 4. The store is in Fenton off Gravois near the Meramec River. The St. Louis County Police Department said a white sedan and a black SUV were involved in the theft. The make and model are still unknown.
FENTON, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested

ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Maryland Heights Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Wednesday. Maryland Heights police confirmed to News 4 the man was arguing with a co-worker prior to the fatal shooting at the business on Dorsett Road. When first responders arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m., they pronounced the man dead.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KSDK

ATF offers $5K reward after guns stolen from sporting goods store in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Wednesday a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of those responsible for stealing guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer. According to a press release from ATF Wednesday evening, they are offering a...
FENTON, MO
KMOV

Collinsville man killed in shooting, Major Case Squad activated

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Collinsville was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was shot in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call for a shooting around 2:10 p.m. De-Santiago was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

