Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
KMOV
Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
Woman identified in fatal St. Louis New Year’s hit-and-run
Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 around 1:40 a.m. for a hit-and-run.
Dobbs employee charged with murder in deadly shooting of co-worker Wednesday
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An employee of a Dobbs Tire and Auto Center in Maryland Heights was shot and killed by another employee Wednesday. According to Maryland Heights Police Department spokesperson Terry Mancusi, the shooting happened at the Dobbs Tire and Auto Center located at 12626 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.
Teen in critical condition after St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy is in critical condition after a St. Louis shooting Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim in the 4500 block of Davison Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, though it’s unclear if that was the exact location he was shot.
KMOV
Multiple guns stolen from Fenton store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Seven guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, police tell News 4. The store is in Fenton off Gravois near the Meramec River. The St. Louis County Police Department said a white sedan and a black SUV were involved in the theft. The make and model are still unknown.
Metro East man charged for battery on officers after domestic dispute
A Metro East man faces several felonies after a violent exchange with officers Monday following a domestic dispute.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Respond To Stabbing, Suspect Is Arrested
ALTON - At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, the Alton Police Department was notified of a stabbing that occurred at 2208 Gillis St., Alton, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said today. Officers arrived and determined that a male subject had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with...
St. Louis Man's Fiery Mercedes Crash Sends Dumpster Airborne
The driver told police he has no memory of the crash
Thieves break into Fenton sporting goods store, steal firearms Tuesday
FENTON, Mo. — A break-in occurred early Tuesday morning at Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in Fenton, according to St. Louis County police. Police said an unknown number of suspects broke into the business at about 4 a.m. on Gravois Road, and eight to 10 firearms were reported stolen. Police...
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-64 WB Wednesday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate-64.
KMOV
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed inside a Maryland Heights Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Wednesday. Maryland Heights police confirmed to News 4 the man was arguing with a co-worker prior to the fatal shooting at the business on Dorsett Road. When first responders arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m., they pronounced the man dead.
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
Charges dropped against woman accused of carjacking St. Louis alderman
3rd Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley later said he was questioned extensively by police last week who told him there were inconsistencies in his story.
Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville teen
What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the death of recent Collinsville High School graduate Miguel Villegas De-Santiago.
KSDK
ATF offers $5K reward after guns stolen from sporting goods store in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Wednesday a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of those responsible for stealing guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer. According to a press release from ATF Wednesday evening, they are offering a...
KMOV
Collinsville man killed in shooting, Major Case Squad activated
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Collinsville was shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was shot in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call for a shooting around 2:10 p.m. De-Santiago was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.
Man charged in fatal Jennings New Year’s Day shooting
JENNINGS, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead early on New Year’s Day. Darrell Davis, 33, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Police were called to the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue at around 2:15...
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
Deadly hit-and-run in north St. Louis City Sunday morning
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in north St. Louis City.
